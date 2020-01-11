Former WWE Superstar Luke Harper spotted with "The Inner Circle" member

Luke Harper

All Elite Wrestling star and member of Chris Jericho's "The Inner Circle", Sammy Guevara recently posted a picture on his official Instagram account. The photo features Guevara hanging out with former WWE Superstar Luke Harper.

Both wrestlers made a special appearance during a Corpus Christi Icerays game. The ceremonial puck drop saw Guevara and Harper taking part in a meet and greet with fans. Check out Guevara's post below:

It should be noted that Harper recently changed his name to Brodie Lee on his official Instagram handle. After a 7-year stint in WWE, Harper was released from WWE on December 8, 2019.

Ever since his release, speculation has been running rampant in regards to Harper possibly signing a contract with All Elite Wrestling. AEW EVP Cody Rhodes had recently made a comment when asked about the company's interest in Harper.

He would be great as part of AEW. He's a name that when you hear they've asked for their release, you definitely think about that and the next steps, for sure. I think he's going to flourish with what he does next, he's very special.

Do you see Luke Harper debuting in AEW as Brodie Lee in the near future? Sound off in the comment section!