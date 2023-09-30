LWO to get a new member following SmackDown? What you might have missed!

Rey Mysterio inducted Legado Del Fantasma into a new LWO on SmackDown in March 2023. The current line-up consists of Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega. A new member was potentially teased on the blue brand tonight.

LWO was viciously attacked by Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits on SmackDown tonight. The All Mighty was about to destroy a Legado member when he witnessed security trying to stop Dragon Lee from crossing the ringside barricade.

The 28-year-old can potentially join LWO as its new member following the angle between Mysterio’s faction and Lashley’s men. Lee has been under the Hall of Famer’s tutelage ever since they crossed paths in NXT weeks ago.

Mysterio had given Lee his blessings to take the NXT North American Championship off of Dominik Mysterio. He was also in the superstar’s corner for his title match against Dom on the August 8, 2023, episode of NXT.

Lee was extremely close to defeating Dominik but lost the match following interference from Rhea Ripley. He also lost clean to the NXT North American Champion in their rematch on the September 25, 2203, episode of RAW.

What did LWO have to say following a brutal attack on SmackDown?

Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar put on a clinic for the United States Championship on the September 29, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The Hall of Famer beat his protégé after a highly physical match-up.

The Street Profits assaulted Mysterio and Escobar after the match. Bobby Lashley arrived to congratulate Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins after the angle. Backstage, Mysterio challenged the faction to a match at Fastlane.

At the time of the writing, the match hasn’t been confirmed. Sportskeeda will have the updated card for the event as soon as it gets announced.