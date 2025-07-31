Lyra Valkyria‘s fiancé to make WWE debut and help her dethrone Becky Lynch at SummerSlam? Possibility explored

WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria will challenge Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2025. The two women will clash in a no-disqualification and no-countout match. A defeat for Valkyria would mean that she would no longer be able to compete for the Women's IC Title as long as Lynch remains champion. However, to prevent this from happening, there is a chance that the 28-year-old could get the help of her fiancé, LJ Cleary, to win the match.Becky Lynch bested Lyra Valkyria and Bayley at the 2025 Evolution PLE in a Triple Threat match. Given the heel status of The Man, she also carries an added advantage in a no DQ stipulation. Interestingly, however, the inaugural Women's IC Champion can summon LJ Cleary to gain the edge she needs to win the match. Notably, Cleary, who is Valkyria’s fiancé, will be available in New Jersey during SummerSlam since he will be appearing for the WWE tryouts.This will prevent Becky Lynch from suffering a decisive loss against her former protege, keeping the feud between the two women alive. Moreover, it will also save Lyra Valkyria from losing her chance to ever compete for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. While this is a small possibility, all of this is speculation so far.Lyra Valkyria saw through Becky Lynch’s sneak attack on WWE RAWThis week’s episode of WWE RAW saw Lyra Valkyria deliver a promo ahead of her SummerSlam match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. She said that the only way Becky Lynch can stop her from becoming the first-ever two-time Women’s IC Champion is by beating her to the ground. Before she could finish, however, The Man’s entrance theme started playing.Valkyria stood battle-ready, facing the ramp. However, when her former mentor didn’t show up, she instinctively turned around and launched herself at Becky Lynch, who was behind the ring, holding a kendo stick. Valkyria then snatched the weapon and thrashed The Man, forcing her to run away.It remains to be seen if the 28-year-old’s instincts help her reclaim the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Or will Lynch forever rid herself of her former protege and hold the title for a long time? The answer will reveal itself at The Biggest Party of the Summer.