  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Lyra Valkyria
  • Lyra Valkyria‘s fiancé to make WWE debut and help her dethrone Becky Lynch at SummerSlam? Possibility explored

Lyra Valkyria‘s fiancé to make WWE debut and help her dethrone Becky Lynch at SummerSlam? Possibility explored

By Ankit Singh
Published Jul 31, 2025 15:57 GMT
Lyra Valkyria is the inaugural Women
Lyra Valkyria is the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion [Image Credits: WWE's official YouTube channel]

WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria will challenge Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2025. The two women will clash in a no-disqualification and no-countout match. A defeat for Valkyria would mean that she would no longer be able to compete for the Women's IC Title as long as Lynch remains champion. However, to prevent this from happening, there is a chance that the 28-year-old could get the help of her fiancé, LJ Cleary, to win the match.

Ad

Becky Lynch bested Lyra Valkyria and Bayley at the 2025 Evolution PLE in a Triple Threat match. Given the heel status of The Man, she also carries an added advantage in a no DQ stipulation. Interestingly, however, the inaugural Women's IC Champion can summon LJ Cleary to gain the edge she needs to win the match. Notably, Cleary, who is Valkyria’s fiancé, will be available in New Jersey during SummerSlam since he will be appearing for the WWE tryouts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

This will prevent Becky Lynch from suffering a decisive loss against her former protege, keeping the feud between the two women alive. Moreover, it will also save Lyra Valkyria from losing her chance to ever compete for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. While this is a small possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Lyra Valkyria saw through Becky Lynch’s sneak attack on WWE RAW

This week’s episode of WWE RAW saw Lyra Valkyria deliver a promo ahead of her SummerSlam match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. She said that the only way Becky Lynch can stop her from becoming the first-ever two-time Women’s IC Champion is by beating her to the ground. Before she could finish, however, The Man’s entrance theme started playing.

Ad

Valkyria stood battle-ready, facing the ramp. However, when her former mentor didn’t show up, she instinctively turned around and launched herself at Becky Lynch, who was behind the ring, holding a kendo stick. Valkyria then snatched the weapon and thrashed The Man, forcing her to run away.

youtube-cover

It remains to be seen if the 28-year-old’s instincts help her reclaim the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Or will Lynch forever rid herself of her former protege and hold the title for a long time? The answer will reveal itself at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

About the author
Ankit Singh

Ankit Singh

Twitter icon

Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.

Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.

Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications