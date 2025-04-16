Lyra Valkyria's former tag team partner to attack Bayley and take her WrestleMania spot? Potential swerve explored

WrestleMania is set to host a major WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match. The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will take on the newly formed duo of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley have formed quite a bond on WWE television, and they could win the gold at WrestleMania. That is only if Bayley makes it to the ring, however. There is a chance she could be attacked and replaced by NXT's Tatum Paxley.

Tatum Paxley is a complicated character on NXT. She is a bit eerie, a bit possessive, and a bit unpredictable. She has a long history with Lyra Valkyria and seemingly had a crush on the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion.

The two had their ups and downs but are on good terms nowadays. That said, Tatum reacted to Bayley and Lyra seemingly becoming good friends in WWE with a less-than-enthusiastic response. It could be inferred that Paxley is jealous of someone else getting close to "her dove."

If Tatum is truly jealous, it could lead to her jumping Bayley during The Role Model's WrestleMania match. Tatum could then fill in as Lyra's tag team partner, and the duo could potentially go on to win the Women's Tag Team Titles together.

Tatum Paxley could have two matches during WWE WrestleMania weekend

If Tatum Paxley steals Bayley's spot, it would mean she has two major matches during the WrestleMania weekend. Paxley has officially been confirmed for a bout at NXT Stand & Deliver tonight.

Tatum is set to team up with her Chemical X tag team partner and will battle three other NXT duos. This includes The Meta-Four's Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson, Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez, and two members of Fatal Influence. The winning team will get a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles next week.

This wasn't the bout Paxley anticipated. She battled Lola Vice for a spot in the NXT Women's North American Championship Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver. Unfortunately, Paxley lost that bout.

Thankfully, she still found her way onto the major show with Gigi Dolin, her Chemical X partner. There is a chance that the unhinged and creepy Paxley could have two tag team matches over WrestleMania weekend with two different partners if she takes out Bayley. The only true question mark is what would happen if she happened to win both bouts? That could make for very interesting television.

