Madison Square Garden pays a lovely tribute to The Undertaker

Madison Square Garden has witnessed many memorable moments of The Undertaker!

The Undertaker last appeared at the Madison Square Garden last year for a special appearance on SmackDown.

The Mecca of Professional Wrestling, Madison Square Garden, has played a huge role in WWE's history, holding some of the most successful events for the company, including the first edition of WrestleMania. The Undertaker has also had many memorable moments in the Garden, including his WrestleMania 20 match against his on-screen brother, Kane.

With The Undertaker announcing his retirement from WWE earlier this week, social media has been filled with #ThankYouTaker tweets and posts from The Phenom's fans. Now, Madison Square Garden has also posted and paid tribute to The Undertaker.

Delivering 30 years of legendary moments at The World’s Most Famous Arena. #ThankYouTaker @WWE pic.twitter.com/LXIoVzPHXl — MSG (@TheGarden) June 23, 2020

The Undertaker has a special place in the heart of the WWE Universe

On the final chapter of WWE Network's docuseries The Last Ride, The Undertaker seemingly announced his retirement by mentioning that he has no desire to get back in the ring. The documentary amazingly captures the humanized version of The Phenom and takes fans through his journey in the last few years.

After struggling to find the perfect moment and match to call it a day, The Undertaker seems to finally be satisfied with his Boneyard match against AJ Styles earlier this year at WrestleMania 36, which might as well be his last WWE match ever.

The Undertaker's last appearance at Madison Square Garden was last year for a special appearance on SmackDown. He started the show with a promo claiming MSG to be his home and hallowed grounds. He was interrupted by Sami Zayn, who ended up getting a chokeslam from the Dead Man.

The Undertaker has left a massive legacy on the pro wrestling industry and his retirement will leave a huge hole on the WWE roster. Speaking to Sports Illustrated about his recent 15-year deal with WWE, The Undertaker said:

"That extended contract is obviously not a contract that keeps me in the ring for 15 years. It keeps the brand at home, and there are a lot of ways that Vince thinks I can contribute to the company after my days in the ring are done."

It is to be seen what role The Undertaker plays in WWE going forward. Stay tuned for more news and updates on the same.