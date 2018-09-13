Mae Young Classic 2: Results, 12th September 2018, Latest MYC2 Winners & Video Highlights

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.10K // 13 Sep 2018, 17:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The second Mae Young Classic rolls on!

The Mae Young Classic rolls on with another set of first round matches. We have four huge bouts between eight of the world's best female wrestlers, all competing for an opportunity to become the next Mae Young Classic Champion and compete at WWE's first all-female Pay-Per-View, Evolution.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

This week's matches were as follows, Deonna Purrazzo Vs. Priscilla Kelly, Ariel Monroe Vs. Zeuxis, Reina Gonzalez Vs. Kacey Catanzaro and finally, Mercedes Martinez Vs. Ashley Rayne

Read Also: Mae Young Classic 2 Results (5th September, 2018)

Before we get to the results for the second day of Mae Young Classic, let's recap who progressed on the first day, just in case you missed it. Tegan Nox, Rhea Rhipley, Lacey Lane and legendary Japanese wrestler Meiko Satomura progressed to the first round.

So, without further ado, let's see who joins them from this week's episode!

#1 Deonna Purrazzo Vs. Priscilla Kelly

The finish came when Purrazzo quickly and surprisingly got Kelly into the Fujiwara Arm Bar from nowhere

Deonna has appeared in NXT recently and has been hyped up a lot pre-tournament. However, the way that commentary bigged her up as a favourite and the way that WWE chose to linger on this being a redemptive story for Purrazzo after failing to make the first Mae Young Classic should have given away how this match would go.

Not to take anything away from the twenty-one-year-old Priscilla Kelly, who, although still green in the ring, looked the part in this match and got in some good shots. She'll get a lot of comparisons to Paige because of the dark hair pale skin look, but she's massively different in the ring. Definitely, one to watch for the future.

The finish came when Purrazzo quickly and surprisingly got Kelly into the Fujiwara Arm Bar from nowhere, forcing the younger competitor to tap out

Result: Deonna Purazzo Def. Priscilla Kelly

1 / 4 NEXT