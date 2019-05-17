Mahabali Shera confirms his Impact Wrestling signing, talks NXT, goals, & more! (Exclusive)

Shera says that he considers Impact Wrestling to be home

I walk into a restaurant with Mahabali Shera on a warm Summer morning in Mumbai and every eye turns to look at him. Shera is one of the guys from the wrestling world that I consider a friend and if you get to know him, you'll realize that behind his physically imposing exterior is one of the warmest, kindest guys in the entire business.

Shera is in the best of spirits through lunch and the interview that follows. And this is because he has signed with Impact Wrestling once again, after a short-lived stint in NXT.

Impact Wrestling was the first company to believe in me and give me an opportunity. It's not just a company to me. I consider Impact Wrestling home. And why wouldn't you be happy when you're going back home again?

Prior to the signing, Shera was a part of NXT for a brief spell. He considers that stage of his life to be a very important milestone in his wrestling journey:

I only have good things to say about NXT. When I was there, I was happy. But everything in life happens for a reason. There are so many experienced coaches in the Performance Center who're all ready to impart knowledge, from the ring to promo classes. I'd never experienced something like this before NXT.

Shera is delighted that his Impact Wrestling schedule also allows for him to pursue other avenues that he is passionate about, like acting in Bollywood. He is in Mumbai, the film capital of India, for the same reason.

Having worked under so many former regimes (The Dixie Carter era and the Jeff Jarrett era), what does he think about the new management?

Well, Scott D'Amore is part of the new management. He has known me for a very long time. Impact Wrestling is putting on some great shows right now and I still follow it. One of the main reasons I'm signing with Impact Wrestling is Scott D'Amore.

Mahabali Shera is really keen on facing Moose upon his return and is also quite keen about wrestling the new faces in the company. He's never met the legendary Gama Singh from the Desi Hit Squad either, something he's looking forward to doing, very soon.

What does Shera think about All Elite Wrestling, the latest entrant into the wrestling landscape?

I know Cody really well because he was in Impact Wrestling with me. He's a really nice guy. The guys running the company know how the business runs. They can do great!

So Impact already has an Indian faction in the Desi Hit Squad, featuring Gama Singh, Rohit Raju, and Raj Singh. Does he hope to potentially join the faction as well?

I have no idea. I want to see what they have planned for me at this time. All I'm concerned about at this stage is my upcoming return!

Mahabali Shera is obviously very excited and pumped about returning to Impact. So in conclusion, I ask him what he hopes to achieve upon his return...

I want my return to be something that people never forget. I also want to become the Heavyweight Champion. I also want as many Indians as possible to get opportunities in the United States and in Impact Wrestling. I want to make a name for myself in Impact Wrestling and make my country proud as well.

