Major alliance forming, cause new champion to be crowned? - 4 Things Tiffany Stratton could do at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE's next Premium Live Event is just hours away. Following the incredibly successful Backlash France and King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Events, the next is Clash at the Castle Scotland.

Five matches have been booked for this show. This includes Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles, Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre, Bayley vs. Piper Niven, a Women's Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match, and Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable.

The show is stacked with big names and major stars, but there are some notable absences. One such absence is Tiffany Stratton, a competitor who has been known to be extremely popular in many international markets this year.

Despite not being booked for a match, however, Tiffany could still appear on the Clash at the Castle Scotland show in some way. This article will take a look at a handful of ways the former NXT Women's Champion could appear on the big Premium Live Event.

Below are four things Tiffany Stratton could do at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#4. She could officially align herself with Nia Jax

An interesting segment took place during a recent episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. The intimidating Queen of the Ring Nia Jax was seen speaking with Tiffany Stratton. It was there that Stratton proposed a surprising offer.

Tiffany seemingly offered to form an alliance with Nia Jax. Stratton went as far as to call herself the Princess of the Ring to match up with the Queen of the Ring. This alliance makes sense, though, as Nia didn't hurt Tiffany when she laid out both Naomi and Bayley several weeks ago. Perhaps Jax likes The Buff Barbie.

For now, Nia is yet to accept the offer of the star who is relatively new to WWE's main roster. This could change at Clash at the Castle Scotland, however. In a backstage or in-ring segment, the two could make their alliance official and put the rest of SmackDown on notice.

#3. Tiffany Stratton could challenge Bayley to a future WWE Women's Title match

Tiffany Stratton isn't the most popular star in the locker room. While many international crowds adore the uber-athletic talent, her cockiness and arrogance rub her co-workers the wrong way.

Part of Tiffany's issue is a sense of entitlement. Despite being new to WWE's main roster, Stratton believes she should be a world champion and has attempted to win the gold already in a Triple Threat Match with Bayley and Naomi.

While Tiffany didn't win the match, it was Naomi who was pinned. The former NXT Women's Champion likely believes she is still owed a title match. In fact, Tiffany could show up following Bayley's championship defense and make it clear that she wants a title opportunity sooner rather than later.

#2. Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton could lay out all three teams in the Women's Tag Team Championship bout

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The pair won the gold by defeating the Damage CTRL and Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane. Belair and Cargill are truly a dream team.

The current champions have their work cut out for them at Clash at the Castle Scotland. The duo will be defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against both the pairing of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, plus the tag team The Unholy Union.

Either during the bout or after, Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax could show up and lay people out. Nia has issues with Jade already and Tiffany has a problem with almost anybody. If they are forming an alliance, the tag team gold may be their focus.

#1. She could cost Bayley the title

Bayley is the WWE Women's Champion. She won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match to win a shot at the title and went on to defeat IYO SKY for the coveted prize in one of the best matches of WrestleMania weekend.

Fast forward over two months and The Role Model has potentially her most difficult title defense yet. She will be battling the dangerous Piper Niven at Clash at the Castle Scotland with Chelsea Green likely ringside.

Given that Tiffany has already had issues with Bayley in the past, she could potentially aid both Chelsea and Piper in the WWE Women's Championship match. Either by causing a distraction or by attacking Bayley behind the referee's back, Stratton could cost the champion gold, reigniting their rivalry.