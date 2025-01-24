Major babyface turn, reuniting with Roman Reigns? - 4 Things Solo Sikoa can do on WWE SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is almost here, and it should be another big show. The blue brand moved from two hours to three hours at the beginning of the year, which has renewed interest in the long-running program.

One of the top acts on Friday Night SmackDown is the new Bloodline and, more specifically, the leader of the group. Solo Sikoa has led this stable since April of last year, following Roman Reigns' loss of his World Title to Cody Rhodes.

Solo is in an interesting spot these days, however. He lost the Tribal Combat match to Roman Reigns at the RAW premiere on Netflix and lost his Ula Fala in the process. Now, it isn't clear what direction his career will take.

Trending

This article will look ahead to Friday Night SmackDown and what Sikoa might do on the big show. This includes a major character change and even aligning himself with his recent foe. What might the star do?

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Below are four things Solo Sikoa can do on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Solo Sikoa could turn babyface

Solo Sikoa debuted on WWE's main roster in 2022 as a member of The Bloodline alongside Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman. In the two and a half years since then, Sikoa has undergone several changes.

He went from the fresh face of the group to The Enforcer of The Bloodline. Eventually, Solo took over the group and became the Tribal Chief of the new Bloodline. One thing that has remained consistent, however, is that Solo has remained a heel on WWE's main roster.

That could change on SmackDown. In what would be a stunning moment, Solo could stop Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu from attacking Jimmy Uso, Braun Strowman, LA Knight, or a different star. While it might go badly for him, it would be a babyface turn that would shock fans.

#3. He could explain his silence from last week

Expand Tweet

Solo Sikoa lost to Roman Reigns on the WWE RAW Netflix premiere at the beginning of the month. He lost in Tribal Combat and thus had to give up the right to be The Tribal Chief, and he even lost his Ula Fala.

Since then, Solo has remained radio silent. He missed SmackDown and then returned last week only to stay silent. Instead of speaking, he awkwardly walked out while the crowd booed. Nobody knows what he was going to say and nobody can be sure why he chose to remain silent.

On the blue brand tonight, Solo could finally explain his actions. He could blame the fans and their disrespect for his silence. Alternatively, he could be surprisingly open and explain her had stage fright or that the moment was overwhelming. While Solo isn't typically the type to be vulnerable, never say never in WWE.

#2. Solo Sikoa could try to reunite with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

With Solo Sikoa losing the right to be called Tribal Chief and the Ula Fala, he has three possible directions. He could try to move on and block it out entirely, Solo could keep trying to win it back, or he could do something nobody sees coming.

Solo could submit to Roman Reigns. He could admit his loss and, above all else, acknowledge Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief. This would be shocking, but it would be the right thing to do given how the family and The Bloodline operate.

Of course, this could be quite interesting to WWE fans because it would raise a lot of questions. Is Solo genuine? If he is, how will Tama and Jacob Fatu react? Could it all be a major set-up? Would Roman Reigns accept him back? It would be fascinating.

#1. He could try to recruit Carmelo Hayes to the group

Expand Tweet

WWE Friday Night SmackDown last week saw Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga lay out several stars, with the most notable likely being Jimmy Uso. To do so, the duo actually interrupted a great match.

Carmelo Hayes and Jimmy Uso were having a banger, but The Samoan Werewolf and Tama Tonga interrupted things and laid Jimmy out. Carmelo was happy and seemingly tried to fit in with the group, only for Jacob to take out the cocky WWE star too.

On SmackDown, however, they could correct course. Solo Sikoa could see Carmelo as a valuable asset and invited him to join The Bloodline. Carmelo, knowing the wrath of Fatu firsthand now, would likely be quick to accept. There is power in numbers, and the new Bloodline desperately needs numbers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback