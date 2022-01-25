Major backstage update on the WWE return of Ronda Rousey - Reports

It wouldn't be a road to WrestleMania without rumors of significant returns, and there are now reports that Ronda Rousey might be on her way back to WWE.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE wants Rousey back in the fold with the company sooner rather than later, saying that her name has been discussed for this Saturday's Royal Rumble.

Sapp states that there have been internal discussions within WWE as of late regarding Rousey's return to the company. He went as far as to say that it's being called a "poorly kept secret" to the point where there is talent outside of the company that are aware of her potential return.

Ronda Rousey was last seen in WWE at WrestleMania 35

Rousey was last seen on WWE programming in the main event of WrestleMania 35 with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Either woman could be a prime candidate for Rousey's opponent at this year's WrestleMania if they choose to revisit that route.

SRS also confirmed that even though Rousey only gave birth back in September, WWE sources have told him that she's training for an in-ring return and that they believe her return to the company is more of a matter of "when and not if."

While it's far from confirmed that we'll see the return of The Baddest Woman on the Planet this Saturday night at the WWE Royal Rumble, it's certainly not out of the realm of possibility as the company would love to add Rousey's star power to their roster on the road to WrestleMania.

