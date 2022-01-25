×
Create
Notifications

Major backstage update on the WWE return of Ronda Rousey - Reports

Is Ronda Rousey on her way back to WWE?
Is Ronda Rousey on her way back to WWE?
Matt Black
ANALYST
comments icon 3
Modified Jan 25, 2022 04:32 AM IST
Rumors

It wouldn't be a road to WrestleMania without rumors of significant returns, and there are now reports that Ronda Rousey might be on her way back to WWE.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE wants Rousey back in the fold with the company sooner rather than later, saying that her name has been discussed for this Saturday's Royal Rumble.

Sapp states that there have been internal discussions within WWE as of late regarding Rousey's return to the company. He went as far as to say that it's being called a "poorly kept secret" to the point where there is talent outside of the company that are aware of her potential return.

WWE is pushing for a Ronda Rousey return, Fightful Select has learned.Details on what we've heard for subscribers of FightfulSelect.com now.patreon.com/posts/61594801/ https://t.co/8Dkb99S6Bk

Ronda Rousey was last seen in WWE at WrestleMania 35

Rousey was last seen on WWE programming in the main event of WrestleMania 35 with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Either woman could be a prime candidate for Rousey's opponent at this year's WrestleMania if they choose to revisit that route.

SRS also confirmed that even though Rousey only gave birth back in September, WWE sources have told him that she's training for an in-ring return and that they believe her return to the company is more of a matter of "when and not if."

While it's far from confirmed that we'll see the return of The Baddest Woman on the Planet this Saturday night at the WWE Royal Rumble, it's certainly not out of the realm of possibility as the company would love to add Rousey's star power to their roster on the road to WrestleMania.

The 'Women's Evolution' makes it to the main event.@RondaRousey vs. @BeckyLynchWWE vs. @MsCharlotteWWE become the first female Superstars to main event at @WrestleMania 35! 💪💪 https://t.co/s5zJiMLvFY

Also ReadArticle Continues below

What are your thoughts on a potential WWE return for Rousey? Would you like to see her return at the Royal Rumble on Saturday? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think Lita should win the Royal Rumble. More right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku
comments icon 3
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will Ronda Rousey return at the WWE Royal Rumble?

Yes

No

44 votes so far

comments icon3 comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी