Major betrayal, title change? - 4 possible finishes for IYO SKY vs. Michin for the WWE Women's Championship at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution

WWE Friday Night SmackDown this past week set up several major matches for the upcoming New Year's Revolution television special. This includes AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight, a tag team bout featuring Butch, and Santos Escobar vs. Kevin Owens.

Another bout made was IYO SKY defending her Women's Championship against Michin. This bout was made due to the aftermath of an eight-woman Holiday Havoc Match. Shotzi, Michin, Zelina Vega, and Bianca Belair defeated Damage CTRL in a chaotic bout.

While the match was hectic to say the least, the finish saw Michin dive off of the top rope with a senton. In doing so, Yim put The Genius Of The Sky through a table. The O.C. member then pinned the reigning champion to earn herself a title opportunity.

The upcoming bout will take place on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, the first edition of the blue brand in 2024. This list will take a look at the upcoming match between The Genius Of The Sky and The Blasian Baddie and more specifically, how it may come to a conclusion.

Below are four possible finishes for IYO SKY vs. Michin for the WWE Women's Championship at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution.

#4. IYO SKY could win cleanly

IYO SKY is arguably one of the best wrestlers in all of WWE. Long before signing with the sports entertainment juggernaut, SKY was successful both in Japan, and even internationally. She then found a lot of success after coming to NXT.

Upon joining the main roster, IYO won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Dakota Kai on multiple occasions. She then won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match which led to her becoming a world champion at WWE SummerSlam. She has remained a top star in the months since then.

While Michin is talented, few wrestlers can go at the level of IYO SKY. As a result, there's a strong chance that The Genius Of The Sky will hit her beautiful Over The Moonsault onto The O.C. member and win cleanly. Any other manner of winning may not be necessary.

#3. Michin could shock the world and win the WWE Women's Championship

Mia Yim has had an interesting run in WWE. During her first period with the company, she found success in NXT. While she wasn't one of the top women on the brand, she did cement a good spot for herself before joining the main roster.

Unfortunately, she was part of RETRIBUTION and that entire angle went poorly. Yim was released by the promotion, but ultimately found herself re-hired once Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE. She's had some ups and downs since returning last year, but now she's building serious momentum.

This swing of momentum in Michin's favor could pay off at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution with the biggest win of her life. If she manages to hit the Eat Defeat and a senton off of the top rope, there's a strong chance we could have a new champion in a surprising upset.

#2. Damage CTRL could help IYO retain

Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL is the most dominant female faction in WWE history. The group started as a trio back at SummerSlam 2022. Bayley formed the stable, initially bringing in IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

Since then, not only has the group won numerous titles, but it has expanded. Kairi Sane returned to WWE at Crown Jewel 2023 and became a member of the group from there. Kairi's friend and tag team partner Asuka then followed.

Despite some tension, Damage CTRL is still the biggest threat in the company as far as alliances with female stars go. As a result, they may prove useful and cost Michin her title match at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution. Kairi, Asuka, Dakota, or even Bayley could get involved while others distract the referee. This allows for IYO to pick up a quick pinfall victory.

#1. Bayley could shockingly cost IYO the victory

Bayley and IYO SKY

As mentioned in the earlier entry, there is some tension in Damage CTRL despite their success. It started much earlier in the year when both IYO SKY and Dakota Kai expressed their desire for more opportunity in WWE. This seemingly rubbed Bayley the wrong way.

The issues became more evident between Bayley and The Genius Of The Sky over time, but they've always managed to make things work in the end. Now with Kairi and Asuka in the fold, however, things seem to be more tense than ever. Simply put, the group doesn't seem to like the leader very much, and many feel Bayley will be ousted from the stable soon.

While that could happen, Bayley is crafty. The former SmackDown Women's Champion may instead decide to strike first. At SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, Bayley may shockingly stab IYO in the back and cost her the WWE Women's Championship, igniting a feud.

