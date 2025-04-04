Major Bloodline return, shocking heel turn? - 4 finishes for Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman in Last Man Standing Match on WWE SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is just hours away, and tonight's show looks to be a good one. This will be the first SmackDown back in the United States after a multi-week European and United Kingdom tour.

The show will be held in Chicago and the episode is looking stacked. CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins are all in attendance. Additionally, DIY will battle Motor City Machine Guns, Fenix will debut, and Naomi will take on B-Fab.

Perhaps the most highly anticipated match of the show will see Jacob Fatu clash with Braun Strowman. This time around, however, the two won't be in a standard bout. Instead, they will meet in a Last Man Standing Match.

This bout could end in a number of ways, but what might the finish actually be? This article will take a look at four ways the impending contest could end, which include a major star returning and a shocking heel turn taking place.

Below are four finishes for Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman in their Last Man Standing Match on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Jacob Fatu could squash The Monster of All Monsters

Jacob Fatu is an absolute beast. While WWE fans have only just begun to learn this fact over the past year or so, he has shown his skills in companies such as GCW and MLW for a long time.

Since joining WWE, however, Fatu has been a beast. On top of laying out Braun Strowman in the past, Jacob has managed to destroy talent such as DIY, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, and even Roman Reigns. He has been unstoppable.

When he battles Braun in a Last Man Standing Match on SmackDown tonight, Jacob could shockingly destroy the big man. Strowman could be completely overwhelmed by The Samoan Werewolf and be essentially squashed. If Fatu nails numerous hip attacks and Moonsaults, Braun will be unable to recover.

#3. Braun Strowman could be the last monster standing on WWE SmackDown

The Last Man Standing Match is one of the most brutal in WWE. Braun is no stranger to the gimmick match, as he has battled numerous stars in the bout and is seemingly always victorious.

The most recent example of his dominance in a Last Man Standing Match was last year with Bronson Reed. Technically billed as a Last Monster Standing Match, the former WWE Universal Champion defeated Auszilla.

With his experience in the match type and history of impressive dominance, Braun could stand tall on SmackDown. For example, he could hit his Running Powerslam on Fatu through the announce table. That might be enough to keep Jacob down.

#2. Tonga Loa could return to help Fatu win

Jacob Fatu has been part of The New Bloodline alongside Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. After Solo lost to Roman Reigns on the WWE RAW Netflix premiere, the group lost the use of The Bloodline name, but they remain together.

Tonga Loa has been absent for a while, however. He was injured during the Men's War Games Match at WWE Survivor Series and hasn't been seen since, but that could soon change. There is a chance Tonga shows up on SmackDown tonight.

Even if he's not yet ready to get physical, the presence of Tonga Loa could be enough to distract Strowman. From there, Jacob Fatu could take advantage of the situation and bloody and destroy Braun until the big man can't get to his feet.

#1. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga could shockingly attack Jacob

While The New Bloodline has been united for nearly a year now, things don't seem to be going smoothly for the group. Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa have had serious tension on WWE SmackDown.

Ever since Solo lost to Roman Reigns on Monday Night RAW, Fatu has been unleashed. Solo Sikoa missed WWE SmackDown for several weeks afterward but has since tried to rope The Samoan Werewolf in and take over again. It hasn't worked. Fatu even snapped at both Tama Tonga and Solo last week.

Unfortunately, this could lead to danger for Jacob. The Samoan Werewolf could be betrayed by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga on SmackDown tonight. The two could brutally assault him mid-match, allowing for Braun to win, albeit without aligning together. Instead, their mission could be to simply shut down The Samoan Werewolf for good.

