Major celebrity reacts to Ava Raine’s long awaited WWE debut

Hollywood actress Rosario Dawson has praised Ava Raine after she made her WWE debut this week on NXT.

Raine debuted on this week's episode of NXT as part of Joe Gacy's Schism faction with Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler. She is the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and a fourth-generation superstar. Her grandfather was Rocky Johnson and her great-grandfather was Peter Maivia.

A wrestling fan posted a photo on Twitter of Ava's family lineage, and Rosario Dawson reacted with several clapping emojis.

The Rock reacts to his daughter's WWE promo

Before her debut, Simone Johnson (Ava Raine) cut a promo at the WWE Performance Center over the summer. She referred to herself as "The Final Girl" in the promo and addressed the women's locker room in NXT.

The Great One reacted to his daughter's promo while promoting his DC League of Super-Pets film. During the red carpet premiere, Entertainment Tonight asked The Rock about his daughter's first WWE appearance and the 50-year-old shared some kind words.

"She's fourth, [generation], She's made history. Very very proud of her." Johnson added: "She is fiercely independent, It’s very important for her to make her own way. Blaze her own trail. Blaze her own path. She doesn't come to me looking for a lot which I respect that. And I'm here watching and supporting."

The Rock is rumored to be returning to the company to battle Roman Reigns at next year's WrestleMania. Ava is currently aligned with Schism in NXT but could very possibly interact with The Bloodline in the future. It will be interesting to see if The Brahma Bull returns to the promotion and challenges The Head of the Table next year.

