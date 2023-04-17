Major challenge to be made, Hall of Famer assaulted - 5 ways Becky Lynch can get revenge on Trish Stratus on WWE RAW 

Last week's episode of WWE RAW was chaotic. Beyond the ongoing stories with The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle, Damage CTRL, and Sami-Owens, among other dramas, a heartbreaking betrayal also took place.

Hall of Famer Lita was found hurt backstage, meaning she couldn't defend her coveted tag team titles alongside Becky Lynch. Instead of battling Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez alone, Trish Stratus stepped in as Lita's replacement partner. Things took a turn, however.

The Canadian legend ended up being pinned by Liv Morgan, meaning The Miracle Kid and Raquel were the new champions. If that wasn't tough enough for Becky, Trish then attacked her from behind post-match before kicking The Man in the face. Becky Lynch will inevitably want revenge following the vicious attack from Trish.

This article will dive into a handful of ways that the former SmackDown Women's Champion can get payback on the red brand.

Below are five ways Becky Lynch can get revenge on Trish Stratus on WWE RAW.

#5. Becky Lynch could verbally decimate Trish

Bernardomayne 🇶🇦 @bernardomayne

#TaylorSerrano



Becky Lynch is just a natural on the mic, she was born to do this, what an introduction Becky Lynch is just a natural on the mic, she was born to do this, what an introduction#TaylorSerranohttps://t.co/Zc23QMjP71

Becky Lynch is a world-class athlete. The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion is good as she comes in the ring. Still, as good of a fighter as she is, it could be argued that her wit and ability to talk somehow outweigh her in-ring skills.

The Man is one of the most savage stars in WWE when it comes to sparring verbally. Her quick wit on Twitter is arguably part of the reason why she's so popular. Plus, she can verbally eviscerate somebody when going back and forth on the microphone.

While Trish Stratus is well known for her mic skills and attitude, Becky may be the one person who can truly cut her down to size. When Trish explains her actions on WWE RAW, Becky may come out and verbally embarrass the Canadian as a measure of revenge for what happened last week.

#4. Lynch could confront Trish and attack her in the ring

Becky Lynch during WrestleMania

Trish Stratus' attack on WWE RAW was shocking. Becky was already feeling beat up from an ultra-competitive tag team match, yet Stratus not only attacked The Man but did so by hitting her from behind.

The Canadian star blindsided Big Time Becks before kicking her in the face in front of thousands of fans in attendance and millions watching around the world. It was sickening, but Trish may end up feeling the same exact thing come RAW.

It may be justice for Becky to attack Stratus in front of the WWE Universe. This way, Trish will not only feel the physical pain that The Man felt on WWE RAW last week but also the embarrassment of being assaulted in front of the world.

#3. The Man may challenge the Hall of Famer to a match

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch

Trish Stratus is a WWE Hall of Famer. Prior to retiring from the ring, she had legendary rivalries with the likes of Lita, Mickie James, Stephanie McMahon, & Victoria. Her return at WrestleMania was a big deal, and she won in a big way.

Given Stratus' history of major wins, a simple beatdown or verbal attack may not be the best way to get revenge on the Canadian star. Instead, Becky Lynch may have a different way of achieving her goal of getting payback.

Becky Lynch may challenge Trish Stratus to a major match. It could be at Backlash, Night of Champions, or even at WWE Money in the Bank. Regardless, the former RAW Women's Champion may see the best revenge as not only fighting Trish but beating her in the center of the ring.

#2. Trish Stratus could get jumped backstage on WWE RAW

The whole reason for Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch teaming up in the first place was due to a mysterious attack on WWE RAW. Hall of Famer Lita was found hurt backstage, and Trish had to fill in for her scheduled WWE Women's Tag Team Championship bout.

There are many theories about what happened. Some believe Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez jumped Lita backstage ahead of the scheduled tag team match. Some believe Damage CTRL did it. There are even some conspiracy theories suggesting Trish could have been responsible.

If Becky believes it was Trish Stratus who attacked Lita, The Man may choose to seek out revenge both for the assault she felt and for the Hall of Famer. Trish may end up getting beat down backstage courtesy of Big Time Becks.

#1. Becky could attack Lita to send a message to Stratus

Lita & Becky Lynch

As noted, there are many theories regarding what happened to Lita on RAW. It could be an opposing tag team who attacked her or even somebody bitter about not being on the card. It could even be her best friend Trish Stratus.

While all of those theories are possible, there's another option. Lita & Trish could have set Becky up. Perhaps Lita didn't want to team up with her anymore. Maybe the besties just dislike Big Time Becks that much.

Regardless, Lynch could end up jumping Lita, this time for real. If she does, it would both get revenge on her former partner but also send a major message to the Canadian superstar. WWE belongs to Becky Lynch, and she'll make sure both Hall of Famers know it if necessary.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes