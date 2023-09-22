Major challenge to Roman Reigns, Fastlane match made official? - 4 Things John Cena can do on WWE SmackDown tonight

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to air tonight on FOX. The show will be big, as over 11,000 fans are expected to attend the event, according to WrestleTix, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

So far, a few big-time matches have been announced for the show. IYO SKY will clash with Asuka, plus The Street Profits will fight Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar of the Latino World Order. Plus, John Cena will make an appearance.

The Face That Runs The Place has been back for several weeks due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. He has appeared at Superstar Spectacle in India, Payback, and on the blue brand. Several potential stories have been set up.

This article will examine what the former world champion may do in the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. This includes making a massive challenge, setting up a big Premium Live Event match, and more. What will Cena potentially do?

#4. A tag team match could be set up for WWE Fastlane

WWE Friday Night SmackDown last week ended shockingly. John Cena was a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect, but he was interrupted by Jimmy Uso. Eventually, Solo Sikoa came out, and the brothers, despite being at odds with each other, began beating down the 16-time world champion.

To the surprise of many, AJ Styles ran out and made the safe. The Phenomenal One has recently had issues with The Bloodline and Jimmy Uso, so looking to clear them out of the ring made sense. Cena and Styles uniting, however, was a moment many didn't see coming as they were once fierce rivals.

WWE SmackDown may see John and the other three men who closed the show last week get together and make a match for Fastlane. The big Premium Live Event is rapidly approaching, and a tag team bout certainly makes sense for the card. Perhaps Adam Pearce could make it official.

#3. He could try his hand at commentary

John Cena returned to WWE just before the Payback Premium Live Event. While he didn't compete, John did have a major role that night as the special guest host of the event. That ultimately led to him filling a few positions.

Not only was Cena the guest host of Payback, but he became the special guest referee for a match between LA Knight and The Miz. He wasn't done there, however. Later on in the show, John tried his hand at backstage interviewing.

Cena trying out various roles upon his brief WWE return has been a lot of fun, and he could continue doing so on SmackDown. John could sit ringside with Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick, and Corey Graves to call the action of the two-hour program. Who knows, commentary could be John's calling.

#2. John Cena could have an impromptu match against Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso and John Cena

While fans love to see John Cena do anything, few would argue that perhaps his best trait is his microphone skills. John can ether any opponent in a one-on-one promo setting. Even Jimmy Uso felt Cena's wrath a handful of weeks ago on WWE SmackDown.

Still, above all else, fans want to see action. While Cena may be getting older, the WWE Universe still wants to see the 16-time world champion have a match. SmackDown could provide the fans of Arizona with a surprise bout featuring the Hollywood star.

Jimmy Uso is Cena's most likely opponent. The two have had issues a few times since John returned to the blue brand. Solo Sikoa and Cena clashing will likely be held off for a big Premium Live Event.

As a result, John Cena vs. Jimmy Uso makes the most sense for the company to book.

#1. He could call out Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns

John Cena's issues since returning to WWE have primarily been with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. While Jimmy's current status is unclear, both men are known for being part of The Bloodline. Typically, the actions of The Bloodline are determined by one man: Roman Reigns.

There's a chance that The Tribal Chief has been pulling the strings despite his sabbatical from WWE programming. He and Cena have a storied history, with the two clashing at several Premium Live Events.

Friday Night SmackDown may see John skip the middlemen, not worrying about the destructive Solo Sikoa or the underhanded Jimmy Uso. Instead, The Face That Runs The Place may call out Roman Reigns for a big-time bout, perhaps at Crown Jewel.