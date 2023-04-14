Major change for popular stable, top NXT duo - 5 challengers for WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

WWE RAW was meant to feature a major title match. While a championship bout still ultimately took place, the result wasn't what fans had expected.

Becky Lynch & Lita were scheduled to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez. After Lita was found hurt, Trish Stratus replaced her bestie in the bout. Unfortunately, things went awry for Becky and Trish.

The two stars had a few moments of miscommunication and ultimately lost the belts. Becky Lynch was then attacked by the Hall of Famer post-match. While that angle got a lot of attention, there should certainly be more eyeballs on the new tag champs.

Now that Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez are the champions, who might challenge the pair? Many women are likely vying for the belts, thus making for a competitive scene. This article will take a look at a handful of tandems who could potentially fight the new champions.

Below are five challengers for WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez.

#5. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler are the most likely candidates to dethrone the champions

Shayna Baszler & Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler are two of the most impressive superstars in WWE. Both are mixed martial artists who went on to have success in World Wrestling Entertainment. They've both held multiple titles, collectively capturing every women's title in the company aside from the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

It could be argued that Rousey & Baszler should be the number one contenders. They defeated three other teams at WrestleMania Sunday, with one being the pairing of Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez.

Out of all the possible challengers, Ronda & Shayna are the most likely to dethrone the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The only question mark is regarding the tandem's health. Are Rousey & Baszler ready to compete? That remains to be seen.

#4. Lita & Becky Lynch will want to reclaim the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Lita & Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch & Lita are two of the all-time greats in WWE. Lita is a member of the Hall of Fame while Lynch will inevitably join the prestigious ranks whenever her career comes to an end. Both are former singles champions and have competed at the biggest events such as WrestleMania.

Lita & Becky Lynch have been a successful duo thus far. They captured the tag team belts together from Damage CTRL and went on to defeat the stable at WrestleMania. An argument could be made that they only lost the belts thanks to the aforementioned assault and Stratus replacement.

Given that the pair weren't able to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles as expected, Liv and Raquel could grant a rematch – provided Lita proves healthy enough to compete. Can the former champions regain their gold? Or could Morgan & Rodriguez prove they deserved to win the titles?

#3. Shotzi & Natalya are trying to find their footing

Shotzi & Natalya are an unusual team. Neither seems to match the other stylistically, but they've bonded and hope to take over WWE's tag team division regardless of their differences. Both women have held tag team gold in the past, although Shotzi's was in NXT.

The pairing of The Ballsy Bada** & The Queen Of Harts is relatively new. They've had four tag team matches together. Unfortunately, they've lost three of the four matches. Still, they did win one and often put up quite the fight.

Natalya & Shotzi gave Liv & Raquel a rough time on last week's SmackDown. While they came up short, they could regroup and go on to become challengers for the prestigious tag team titles.

#2. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance are ready for the big time

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance are extremely talented WWE Superstars. The NXT stars have championship credibility, as they are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. The pair have what is arguably unmatched chemistry as a duo.

While Chance & Carter aren't technically part of the main roster, many have speculated that the duo could be on their way. They recently lost the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles and have floated around somewhat aimlessly ever since.

With the WWE Draft just weeks away, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance could be called up to RAW or SmackDown. If the pair do join the main roster, they could be top contenders for Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez almost immediately.

#1. Dakota Kai & Bayley could be the new tag team in Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL is a three-person stable currently on the WWE RAW brand. The group consists of Bayley, Dakota Kai, & IYO SKY. The latter two held tag team gold together on RAW on two separate occasions.

IYO SKY recently won a number one contender's match for the RAW Women's Championship, which seemingly leaves Dakota & Bayley without their own direction. That could change with the crowning of new champions.

While Kai & SKY were the duo of the stable for quite a while, Bayley & Dakota could become the tag team moving forward. This allows IYO to pursue singles success and potentially defeat Bianca Belair, something Bayley failed to do.

