Major clue dropped, hometown event - 5 signs that Sasha Banks will make her return at WWE Survivor Series 2022

Sasha Banks hasn't wrestled for WWE in more than six months, but the former Women's Champion could be set to make her return to the company at Survivor Series.

There appear to be too many signs that point to the fact that The Boss could be in Boston for War Games or could be announced as the fifth member of Bianca Belair's team this weekend.

The following list looks at five signs showing that Sasha Banks will be at War Games this weekend.

#5. Women's Tag Team Champions will be in the match

Sasha Banks walked out of WWE alongside Naomi back in May, and at the time, she was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. The titles were relinquished, and the two women were suspended, which has since led to new Champions being crowned.

At the moment, Damage CTRL are the holders of the titles, so what better way to make it clear that they would never have lifted the titles if Banks still held them? The Boss could enter War Games for the first time, dominate the match much like she once did at Hell in a Cell, and make it clear that she's back.

#4. Boston is Sasha Banks' hometown

Survivor Series War Games is set to take place in Boston, Massachusetts this weekend. Many fans have spotted that this could be a clue regarding the final woman on Bianca Belair's team, since this is The Boss' hometown.

It could be a coincidence that the final Premium Live Event of the year is in Banks' hometown, or this could have been part of a lengthy plan since Banks walked out of the company, and she was always prepared to return at War Games.

#3. Banks dropped a clue about something coming after six months away

Sasha Banks has been active on social media since walking out of WWE earlier this year and could have dropped an intriguing clue regarding her return. The former Women's Champion shared a video on her Instagram story earlier this month where she talked about a date she had waited six months for.

It has been six months since she walked out of WWE, and it could be that she is now prepared to make her return for the first-ever main roster War Games.

“As time passes, there has been so much growth, there’s been so much beautiful opportunity, and a journey that I’ve been loving, but as time passes, the date is coming that I have been waiting for, for the past 6 months, and I can’t wait. I am really gonna make the most of this November to make all my dreams happen in preparation for this date that I’ve been waiting for. I’m very excited, and I hope you guys come along for this journey. I just want to let you know there’s going to be something so fucking crazy coming.” (H/T TJRwrestling.net)

#2. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair have become close friends

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair have become close friends over the past few months since the two women were able to main event WrestleMania back in April 2021. Banks lost her Championship to Belair in the main event, but the two women found respect in making history together, and Banks became the youngest female to do it.

If Candice LeRae is injured, then it's believable that Belair reached out to Banks to make her return. As Bayley has quite the history with her former friend, so she would be the perfect partner.

#1. WWE dropped a major clue in advertisements for the women's War Games match

The WWE Universe has become very good at picking apart any clues the company leaves. On the poster for the Women's War Games match, there is a person with blue hair in the spot where it's a mystery person.

It's thought that this is a clue dropped by the company that could mean that the final woman has blue hair, which Banks does. It's unclear what color her hair is at the moment, but when she left WWE, she had bright blue hair and could look the same when she returns.

Do you think Sasha Banks will make her return at Survivor Series? Have your say in the comments section below.

