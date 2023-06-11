Major clue that top star could be leaving The Bloodline to reunite with former WWE Champion on SmackDown?

This week on WWE SmackDown, The Bloodline story got slightly more complicated when Jey Uso claimed that if he returned to his family, then it would mean that Paul Heyman was out.

Heyman has been one of the biggest reasons for the success of Roman Reigns and his faction, but seeing how much family means to The Tribal Chief, it could be the swerve that sees Uso making his return and Heyman being kicked out.

WWE @WWE As @HeymanHustle is informing Jey @WWEUsos that he will need his passport and suit measurements, Jey tells him that he doesn’t want to be in #TheBloodline if Heyman is still involved. #SmackDown As @HeymanHustle is informing Jey @WWEUsos that he will need his passport and suit measurements, Jey tells him that he doesn’t want to be in #TheBloodline if Heyman is still involved. #SmackDown https://t.co/a2gd0gUoRe

There has been a lot of speculation online regarding Brock Lesnar and his potential retirement match, given the fact that Lesnar has hinted at retirement many times this year and could now be set to bow out when the company can push forward a big enough match for him.

Paul Heyman was the reason for much of Brock Lesnar's early success in WWE, and The Beast would want him back in his corner for his final outing.

Will Paul Heyman return to Brock Lesnar if he is removed from The Bloodline?

Brock Lesnar has been successful without Paul Heyman, regardless, but not on the same level as before. Heyman leaving The Bloodline could be Lesnar's key to pushing for his final match.

The Bloodline appears to be close to imploding, and it could finally be time for Reigns to get what is coming to him. If he takes Jey Uso back despite their recent issues and decides that Heyman should be the one to leave, then his reign could come to an end.

There is a reason why Jey Uso made it clear that Heyman would be forced to leave if he returned, and it could be the worst decision that Roman Reigns has ever made.

Do you think Paul Heyman should return to Brock Lesnar's side? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes