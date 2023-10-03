Major factor to speed up CM Punk's potential WWE return? Analyzing the potential

Over the last few weeks, rumors of CM Punk making a potential return to WWE have been doing the rounds. These rumors have been further fueled by Adam Copeland's AEW signing. Many believe if the Stamford-based company wants to match All Elite Wrestling's move of signing Copeland, they must get Punk on board.

Given the history between WWE and CM Punk, fans believe the deal would be difficult to pull off. However, that may not be the case. The recent merger between WWE and UFC can help expedite Punk's return to the Stamford-based promotion.

After Endeavor Group Holdings, the parent company of UFC, purchased WWE, it was announced that both companies would merge. On September 12, 2023, the deal became official, and both companies now operate under the TKO umbrella. Also, based on recent reports, Punk shares a great relationship with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

If WWE decides to sign The Second City Saint, his relationship with the premier MMA promotion could come into play. Punk's healthy equation with UFC can be credited to his time in the organization, where he fought two bouts.

Shawn Michaels is open to the idea of CM Punk coming back to WWE

Despite the controversies that tend to overshadow CM Punk's career in WWE, it's hard to deny that he had a successful run in the promotion. During his tenure, not only did Punk win major championships, but he was part of several iconic feuds and moments.

This is one reason why many backstage in the Stamford-based promotion still respect Punk. One man on the same side of the fence is Shawn Michaels. During a media call for NXT No Mercy 2023, Michaels mentioned he would love to have the multi-time champion on his brand.

"Of course, we would welcome him here in NXT. I always enjoyed working with Phil [Punk]. I understood him. We were once at TV, he pulled out an autograph I signed for him."

These statements by Michaels have spread like wildfire on social media. It has also given rise to plenty of speculations in the WWE Universe. While nothing is official yet, it will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion can work out a deal with Punk.

Expand Tweet

Since this year's Survivor Series will take place in Chicago on November 25, WWE could aim to book Punk's return for the show. It will be interesting to see if the much-awaited comeback materializes.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.