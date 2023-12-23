Major feud with The Bloodline, corrupting other talent - 4 directions for Karrion Kross and returning WWE stars in 2024

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired on the FOX Network last night. The big show, which was technically taped the prior week, featured several big surprises. For example, Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza returned to unite with Santos Escobar.

One of the more intriguing elements points to three more major returns. In a creepy and intimidating vignette featuring Karrion Kross and Scarlett, a silhouette was shown a handful of times. It featured three mysterious men that long-time NXT fans may have been able to decipher.

The three men outlined in the vignette were seemingly Akam, Rezar, and Paul Ellering. Akam and Rezar are known as the Authors of Pain and were former NXT Tag Team Champions with Paul as their mentor. While being managed by Drake Maverick, the pair also won the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles.

If there is a new faction on Friday Night SmackDown, the current roster members have much to fear, especially from this imposing crew. This article will look at what Kross, Scarlett, Ellering, Akam, and Rezar may do collectively in 2024.

Below are four directions for Karrion Kross and returning WWE Superstars in 2024.

#4. The new group could expand by adding other WWE Superstars

Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Paul Ellering, Akam, and Rezar can be extremely dangerous. Kross, while not yet winning championship gold in WWE, has proven to be a formidable force. The Authors of Pain are highly successful as a tag team.

Scarlett can wrestle, although she only does so sparingly. Meanwhile, Paul Ellering has long since retired. As a result, despite being a five-person faction, this group will likely only see three active competitors currently. At least, that is the case for now. WWE may change this in 2024.

There is a chance that the stable could recruit other members. This could include stars who are seemingly lost in the shuffle, such as Xyon Quinn, Dexter Lumis, or Nikki Cross. Beyond that, Shotzi and Scarlett are real-life friends, so perhaps the two could reunite in this new stable.

#3. Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits could feud with them as babyfaces

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits

Bobby Lashley approached the Street Profits earlier this year. He had several private meetings with the former WWE champions, working hard to mold them in his image. This includes getting the pair suits, and instilling a new and more intense attitude into the talented performers.

Many fans had high hopes for this trio, but things have not quite turned out as many would have expected. The group has not quite clicked as many had hoped. A reason for this could be that no matter who they compete with again, many fans simply won't boo any of the three talented WWE Superstars.

As a result, the Stamford-based company may be wise to run with them as babyfaces moving forward. If they do that, Lashley and the Street Profits will need heels to battle. Kross and the Authors of Pain could be the perfect powerful trio to make Bobby, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins babyfaces in the near future.

#2. The Authors of Pain, Scarlett, and Karrion Kross could target the Latino World Order

Dragon Lee and the Latino World Order

The Latino World Order has been undergoing a bit of a facelift. The faction was first reborn earlier this year, with the WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio leading the group. He was joined by Zelina Vega, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde.

Carlito later joined the stable, which then led to Santos exiting in dramatic fashion. Escobar has since injured both Carlito and The Master of the 619, leaving the only active members being Wilde, Vega, and Del Toro. That is true, at least for the time being, but Rey and Carlito will likely return soon, and Dragon Lee could very well join the stable.

Regardless of which version of the Latino World Order will exist in 2024, the popular babyface group could be who Kross, Scarlett, Akam, and Rezar target. This would allow for an epic six-man tag team bout and could even mean Scarlett can clash with Zelina Vega in singles or mixed tag team matches.

#1. Kross could finally properly feud with The Bloodline

During Karrion Kross' vignette, which can be seen above, the WWE Superstar notes how he warned that The Bloodline's time was running out. He felt vindicated when Sami Zayn and Jey Uso left the group forever fragmented.

Upon his arrival to WWE's main roster in 2022, Kross seemed as though he would be battling The Tribal Chief sooner rather than later. However, that match never came. Now, with the Authors of Pain by his side, the rivalry may actually come to fruition.

While the bout between Kross and Reigns for a title may not be in Karrion's immediate future, faction warfare might be. Karrion and the Authors of Pain could battle Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso. The endgame could be to see which stable can dominate Friday Night SmackDown.

