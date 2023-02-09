Major first-time ever match to take place, dream tag team - 5 things Lita can do at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 

WWE RAW was an epic show. Brock Lesnar appeared on the program, Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman had an extremely memorable promo, and a Steel Cage Match took place as the main event.

Becky Lynch and Bayley battled inside the cage just two weeks after the bout was originally set to take place. As great as the match was, the most talked about moment came when Damage CTRL attempted to interfere on The Rolde Model's behalf, only for a familiar theme song to echo throughout the arena.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita surprisingly showed up and saved her one-time rival, ultimately helping Lynch defeat Bayley in the center of the ring. Lita's appearance was a major surprise to most wrestling fans and certainly a pleasant one.

While there's a chance that the appearance was a one-off and she won't appear on-screen again, many believe that her surprise return is setting up a potential appearance at the Elimination Chamber. If Lita is going to appear on a big sold-out show, what might she do?

Below are five things Lita can do at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

#5. She could be a guest referee at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will feature two massive six-person bouts. One of the Elimination Chamber Matches will feature six male superstars competing for the United States Championship, while the other will contain six of the top women in the company attempting to earn a title opportunity against Bianca Belair.

The RAW Women's Championship is a prestigious title that all six competitors want to challenge for. Nikki Cross and Asuka are the only stars in the match to have held that specific title, while Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, and Carmella are yet to hold it.

Given the importance of the bout, former WWE Women's Champion Lita could step in and serve as the special guest referee for the match. This could ensure nothing outrageous occurs, and a proper winner is decided.

#4. Lita could wrestle Bayley

Bayley on NXT

Fans were certainly shocked to see Lita appear on WWE RAW, but none were likely more surprised than Bayley. The former RAW Women's Champion seemingly had the match won prior to Lita evening the odds from Damage CTRL.

Bayley, like many others, looked up to Lita and saw her as an inspiration for years. Now, unfortunately, The Role Model will likely see the Hall of Famer as her nemesis above all else. This newfound animosity could potentially lead to an exciting collision.

Elimination Chamber 2023 could be home to another return bout for Lita. This time, the former Women's Champion could battle Bayley in a first-time-ever match. Two top stars from different eras clashing is almost always special, and this bout will be no different.

#3. She could be a ringside enforcer for a Becky Lynch vs. Bayley rematch

Lita's surprise appearance on WWE RAW left fans exhilarated and Damage CTRL quite flustered. She also helped ensure that Becky Lynch was able to defeat Bayley inside the structure. Despite The Man winning the bout, there's no guarantee that the rivalry has come to a conclusion quite yet.

Whether the point is fair or not, Bayley will likely emphasize that she had Lynch beaten until Lita stuck her nose in Damage CTRL's business. She'll perhaps even demand a rematch against Big Time Becks, further demanding the bout include no surprises this time.

Naturally, Damage CTRL is always a threat, so if a rematch takes place, something has to neutralize Bayley's lackeys. Lita could serve as a ringside enforcer for a potential bout at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. There won't be any surprises, but Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are still potentially neutralized.

#2. Lita could team up with Becky Lynch at the big show

Lita saving Becky Lynch on RAW

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 featured Lita and Becky Lynch clashing for the RAW Women's Championship. While Big Time Becks didn't show much respect to the legend heading into the bout, it is clear now that they both respect each other far more nowadays.

While it isn't 100% clear as to why Lita helped Becky, their past issues and the respect that stemmed from it is a good explanation that makes sense. Their newfound respect could then go on to lead to the two teaming up together for a major match.

More specifically, Becky Lynch and Lita could take on Bayley and IYO SKY at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. Since Dakota Kai is on crunches, she likely won't be able to compete in the bout, which helps make for an even and fair tag team match. Could two major female wrestling icons from different generations unite?

#1. She could make a major WrestleMania challenge

Damage CTRL is a villainous pro wrestling stable

WWE Elimination Chamber is a stacked show. Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. Two Elimination Chamber Matches are scheduled for the card. Edge & Beth Phoenix are also set to participate in the show, with Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar also potentially being penciled in.

With such a stacked line-up and the event already sold out, World Wrestling Entertainment may have Lita focus on WrestleMania instead. She could appear at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event to make a major announcement or challenge for WrestleMania.

Lita challenging Bayley for the big show or challenging Damage CTRL to a tag team match with Lynch or even Trish Stratus would be an incredible moment. Not only would fans watching Elimination Chamber be happy, but it is a further incentive to check out WrestleMania in under two months.

