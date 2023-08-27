Major free agent set to debut on-screen? - 4 things that could happen when Cody Rhodes appears on The Grayson Waller Effect at WWE Payback

WWE Payback is set to stream on Saturday, September 2. The big event will occur live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Over 12,000 fans are expected to attend the show.

So far, five bouts have been confirmed for Payback. LA Knight will clash with The Miz, Shinsuke Nakamura will challenge Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez, Rey Mysterio and Austin Theory will go at it. Lastly, Becky Lynch will battle Trish Stratus inside the confines of a cage.

Interestingly, a bonus segment has been announced for the show. RAW's Cody Rhodes will be a special guest on The Grayson Waller Effect, which is hosted by SmackDown's resident arrogant Aussie.

It isn't yet clear why The American Nightmare will be appearing on the talk show at the Premium Live Event, but some interesting moments could happen as a result of it. Could a big debut happen? Could Cody be interrupted? This article will look at what might happen when Cody appears on Grayson's program.

Below are four things that could happen when Cody Rhodes appears on The Grayson Waller Effect at WWE Payback.

#4. Grayson Waller may take a cheap shot at Cody Rhodes

Grayson Waller is one of WWE's most egotistical and brash superstars. He can talk for days, but in the end, he seemingly prefers to avoid backing it up. Still, fans know he can go in the ring when called upon.

He may push and prod Cody Rhodes when the latter appears on Waller's show. If he does, Cody isn't afraid to hit back verbally. This could end up with Waller having a bruised ego and lashing out, taking a cheap shot at the former WrestleMania headliner.

From there, the two may end up brawling and being pulled apart by security. Alternatively, WWE Official Adam Pearce may end up having the two clash in an impromptu bout, which could certainly be a show-stealer.

#3. Cody Rhodes may challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship



Cody Rhodes has made it clear that the reason he returned to WWE is simply to finish the story. His father almost won the world title in the company decades earlier but failed to do so. Cody has made it his mission to bring the top prize home for his family finally.

The American Nightmare attempted to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. Unfortunately, thanks in part to Solo Sikoa, Rhodes failed to win gold from Roman Reigns. He was then distracted by a feud with Brock Lesnar and thus couldn't get a rematch.

Now, however, Cody may use The Grayson Waller Effect as a platform to make his goal as clear as possible. Rhodes may reveal that he wants a rematch against The Tribal Chief. It could be revealed later whether it happens anytime soon or even at WrestleMania 40.

#2. Judgment Day could interrupt



While it could be argued that Cody Rhodes is without a direction in WWE for the first time since returning, he hasn't taken it easy. Instead, he's been helping his friends Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens battle The Judgment Day.

The faction features Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. The fearsome foursome has been terrorizing the red brand for around a year now and don't look to be stopping any time soon. In fact, they may make their presence known at WWE Payback.

While Rhodes is on the talk show, The Judgment Day may interrupt. From there, the four may insult Rhodes and brutally beat him down. If Sami and Kevin aren't in the building, The American Nightmare will be all alone, which could be dangerous for him.

#1. Nick Aldis could surprisingly appear

Nick Aldis is one of the biggest names in wrestling who has not appeared in World Wrestling Entertainment programming over the past decade. He rose to prominence in TNA Wrestling but is perhaps best remembered for his time with the National Wrestling Alliance.

There were rumors that The National Treasure could be on his way to WWE, but not as an in-ring performer. Instead, he'll serve as a backstage producer. He's apparently been testing the waters out with that gig recently.

While that could mean an on-screen role is out of the question, he could instead just be resting his back for a few weeks. There's a chance that the former NWA Champion will make his on-screen WWE debut and appear on The Grayson Waller Effect.

He and Cody are long-time friends and rivals, so the two squaring off or uniting on television could be fun to witness.