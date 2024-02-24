Major heel turn to take place following heartbreaking defeat? - 4 directions for Liv Morgan following her loss at WWE Elimination Chamber Perth

WWE Elimination Chamber Perth was a massive show that drew over 50,000 fans in attendance. The event took place in a stadium in Australia and featured some of the biggest and best wrestling stars in the industry.

The opening bout of the main card was a Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The contest saw Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and Bianca Belair all fight to go on and wrestle for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Liv Morgan aimed to win to conclude her "revenge tour" and battle Rhea Ripley at the biggest show of the year. Unfortunately, Morgan failed to win despite making it to the final two. Instead, Becky Lynch won the bout and will headline The Show Of Shows.

The Miracle Kid's loss makes her future uncertain, with many wondering what she may do in the coming weeks. This article will take a look at a handful of possible directions for the former SmackDown Women's Champion following her frustrating loss.

Below are four directions for Liv Morgan following her loss at WWE Elimination Chamber Perth.

#4. She could focus on finding her path to WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

As noted, Liv Morgan's goal was perfectly aligned. She made her return in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and wanted nothing more than to become the number one contender for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship.

While Liv wants to be a champion, her goal isn't just about winning a title. She missed months of her career thanks to an attack from Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW. Her goal was to fight Ripley and now that dream is seemingly up in smoke.

Despite that, Liv could remain diligent in the coming weeks and focus on making it to WrestleMania in some other way. She could, like Sami Zayn, talk about her passion and how much it would mean to her. From there, she could potentially find herself a rival for The Show Of Shows. Shifting her focus to the future may be the right move.

#3. Liv Morgan could re-form her tag team with Raquel Rodriguez

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Prior to Liv Morgan suffering an injury at the hands of Rhea Ripley, she was actually part of a tag team. The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion had formed an unexpected alliance with Raquel Rodriguez.

Raquel herself is no stranger to tag teams, having previously held the NXT Women's Tag Team Champion with Dakota Kai. She then won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with both Aliyah and later Liv Morgan.

Now that Liv's hope to win a major world title at The Show Of Shows is out the window, she could potentially reunite with Raquel. The pair did fight in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, but the bout is meant to be every woman for herself. Reuniting and challenging The Kabuki Warriors at WrestleMania could be a lot of fun and beneficial for both women.

#2. She could return to WWE NXT to do something she's never done

Lyra Valkyria on NXT

Liv Morgan first signed with WWE back in 2014, initially joining the NXT brand and gradually becoming a regular over time. In 2017, the New Jersey native joined the main roster as part of The Riott Squad alongside Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan, now known as Valhalla.

While Liv has won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles and the SmackDown Women's Title while on the main roster, Morgan never won gold on NXT. She was called up before the opportunity ever really presented itself.

As a result, Liv could shift focus and head back to NXT to do the one thing there she never did previously. Becky Lynch recently did something similar. Could Liv challenge NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria for the gold? It would make for a great story and a fantastic match.

#1. Morgan could turn heel

Expand Tweet

There is another option to consider. Liv Morgan's frequent losses in WWE could be eating away at her. She certainly seems more aggressive and less friendly than perhaps ever before. If this loss sends her over the edge, Liv may turn heel.

Morgan isn't a stranger to being a villain. As a member of The Riott Squad, Liv was almost exclusively a heel in WWE. She has only been a babyface over the past few years when feuding with the likes of a heel Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and Ronda Rousey.

If she does turn heel, Liv could potentially do so by turning on her partner Raquel Rodriguez. Alternatively, she could turn on Becky Lynch. Liv may believe it was The Man who stopped her revenge tour and thus look to take Big Time Becks out before WrestleMania.