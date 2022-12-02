Major Intercontinental Championship match, former tag team reunites - 7 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

Survivor Series WarGames has come and passed, meaning WWE fans are already looking ahead at what's to come. Thankfully, both WWE Network and Peacock have kept a steady flow of programming coming for fans to enjoy.

A new episode of RAW Talk and eight episodes of WWF Superstars from 1996 were added on-demand this past Monday. An archived episode of NXT was then added on Tuesday. Wednesday featured a past edition of RAW along with WWE's The Bump featuring Legado Del Fantasma. Last, Thursday saw the recap program This Week In WWE added on-demand.

In addition to all the content added throughout the week, seven new full-length programs will be available for fans to enjoy over the weekend. This includes two independent wrestling shows, a program featuring the best and brightest young stars of tomorrow, and even a brand-new compilation.

Below are seven shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#7. The SmackDown LowDown will air

The SmackDown LowDown will be streaming a new episode on Saturday, December 3. The program will be available beginning at 12 PM EST. Matt Camp and Jackie Remond will likely host the discussion and recap.

For those unaware, the series features the hosts and a guest panelist breaking down the events of Friday Night SmackDown. Besides the trio discussing the happenings from the night prior, three interviews from the arena are spliced in. The superstars interviewed have not yet been announced.

Last week's episode of the series aired the morning of Survivor Series WarGames and featured a stacked lineup. Megan Morant interviewed Damage CTRL's Bayley, Dakota Kai, & IYO SKY, along with Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross, in one segment.

In a later segment, she interviewed Shotzi. Last, Megan spoke with The Brawling Brutes' Butch, Sheamus, & Ridge Holland, along with Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre.

#6. wXw Wrestling & #5. Insane Championship Wrestling - two indie shows will be added on-demand

Two new indie programs are set to arrive on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. Coming from Europe, Scotland's Insane Championship Wrestling and Germany's wXw Wrestling will provide new programming on Saturday, December 3.

Insane Championship Wrestling's weekly show ICW Fight Club will be added to the archives. The program is the 244th edition of Fight Club and will feature Angel Hayze battling Moxie Malone in a Newcastle Street Fight, Craig Anthony vs. Stevie James, and more.

wXw Wrestling will provide the first night of their big-time World Tag Team Festival 2022 event. The show was held on October 10 and featured a reunion of SAnitY from NXT, with Eric Young and Axel Tischer battling the Calamari Drunken Kings. The show also featured Speedball Mike Bailey, Jurn Simmons, Violence Is Forever, and more.

#4. Main Event & #3. Friday Night SmackDown - two recent episodes will be added to the archives

The Network and Peacock will add two recent programs in the coming days. These shows initially aired elsewhere but could not be added on-demand due to contractual obligations with television and streaming companies.

Main Event from November 17 will be available to stream on Saturday, December 3. The show featured two big matches. The opening contest saw Grand Slam Champion Asuka face NXT's Kiana James. NXT's JD McDonagh was battling RAW's Cedric Alexander in the final bout on Main Event.

Friday Night SmackDown from November 4, 2022, will stream on Sunday, December 4. The special episode featured an Intercontinental Championship bout between Rey Mysterio and Gunther. The card also featured a No Disqualification match between Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream a new episode

Oro Mensah vs. Myles Borne

NXT Level Up will be back with a new episode. The program will stream on Friday, December 2, at 10 PM EST, following SmackDown on FOX. While it will air on WWE Network and Peacock, the video will not be available on-demand for Peacock subscribers because of contractual obligations with Hulu.

The main match being promoted for NXT Level Up features two female athletes who have become regulars. Sol Ruca will take on Chase University's Thea Hail, with Andre Chase and Duke Hudson in Thea's corner.

Two other bouts will take place on the show. Former NXT UK star Oro Mensah will battle Myles Borne in singles competition. Additionally, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo will take on Level Up newcomer Tavion Heights. Tony D'Angelo will be in Lorenzo's corner.

#1. A new edition of The Best of WWE will be available

The Best of WWE logo

A new episode of The Best of WWE is set to stream on both platforms beginning on Friday, December 2. The special will focus on the holidays, with the episode title being "Seasons Beatings."

The Best of WWE: Seasons Beatings will feature festive matches and moments from wrestling's past. According to the official synopsis for the program, which is listed below, Steve Austin, Batista, and John Cena will all be highlighted in the upcoming special. While not confirmed, Mick Foley might appear as well.

“Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Batista, John Cena and WWE’s most festive Superstars deck the halls and their opponents in this collection of classic yuletide matches and moments."

The upcoming program has a listed run time of about 2 hours and 50 minutes. Language and violence, standard warnings for WWE programming, are listed with the parental warnings.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes