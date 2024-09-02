Major interference to cause American Made to lose on RAW? Exploring the possibility

The upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW will be crucial, as it's the first episode of the red brand since the conclusion of Bash in Berlin. This edition of the Monday night show will feature some epic segments and matches the WWE Universe is looking forward to.

One such match is between American Made (The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile) and Alpha Academy. While there is a lot of hype around this match on RAW, there is a chance it could witness interference by a mysterious faction. If you haven't already guessed, the mysterious faction in question is The Wyatt Sicks.

On the upcoming episode of the red brand, The Wyatt Sicks could interfere and cost American Made their match. For those unaware, The Wyatt Sicks and American Made have been involved in a rivalry on RAW.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

While many believed the feud came to an end when Uncle Howdy defeated Chad Gable on RAW last week, the mysterious faction could attack American Made and remind them they aren't done yet. If the response to this feud is good, the promotion could consider booking a match between the factions at Bad Blood.

WWE veteran says returning superstar must not be paired with RAW faction The Wyatt Sicks

In Nikki Cross, The Wyatt Sicks already has a good superstar from the women's division. However, there has also been speculation about Alexa Bliss being added to The Wyatt Sicks once she makes her return. As per a WWE veteran, this move is something that must not happen.

The WWE veteran who said this is Vince Russo. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said booking Bliss to be with the Uncle Howdy-led faction is a direction he would not go in.

"The tendency would be to tie her in or against The Wyatt Sicks. That would be the tendency. I wouldn't go in that direction, man. I would have to really think it through, bro. Just sitting here nothing comes to mind really." [From 1:09:23 onwards]

You can check out what Vince Russo said about Alexa Bliss being potentially paired with The Wyatt Sicks in the video below.

Besides Bliss, Braun Strowman was another name speculated to be part of The Wyatt Sicks. However, Strowman is currently pursuing his singles career. It will be interesting to see what Bliss does when she returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback