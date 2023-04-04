Major match for Backlash, popular new stable to expand - 5 directions for Bad Bunny following Damian Priest's attack on WWE RAW

WWE RAW was a controversial show this week. Following WrestleMania 39, many fans went into tonight's program expecting a fantastic show, and at least based on social media reactions, many felt let down.

Still, there were certainly a handful of memorable moments from the show. One of the more interesting parts saw Bad Bunny and Dominik Mysterio get into an altercation ringside. When Ex-Con Dom took it too far, Bunny retaliated by striking the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

This led Damian Priest, formerly a friend of Bad Bunny, to snap. He attacked Bunny ruthlessly, which eventually led to Priest hitting a vicious chokeslam through the announcer's table. WWE has since claimed that the rapper separated his shoulder in the brawl.

It isn't yet clear what Bad Bunny's future will be following the vicious assault on RAW. This article will look at a handful of directions for the famous musician following the brutal beatdown, including a potential match.

Below are five directions for Bad Bunny following Damian Priest's attack on WWE RAW.

#5. He might return and attack Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio

Bad Bunny is not a big man. The famous rapper is small but obviously, has guts and courage. He will not take abuse, as evident by refusing to be bullied by Dominik Mysterio. And to the Judgment Day member's credit, Bunny did swing at him.

Still, the vicious attack that followed went above and beyond what was necessary. A two-on-one beat down on a non-wrestler and going as far as to put Bunny through a table was excessive. Bunny is likely seething in anger.

If Bad Bunny is as angry from the attack on WWE RAW as most expect, the Puerto Rican star could show back up on the red brand to get a measure of revenge. Bunny jumping Priest and Mysterio without the two seeing it coming would be more than reasonable.

#4. Bad Bunny could have to back out from hosting Backlash

As noted, WWE is claiming that Bad Bunny suffered from a separated shoulder on the latest episode of RAW. While it remains to be seen if the injury is legitimate or simply part of the story, it could change Backlash moving forward.

Bad Bunny was supposed to host the epic Premium Live Event coming to Puerto Rico. Now with an injured shoulder, the famous musician may be unable to attend the big event and continue his hosting duties.

If the injury is authentic, he may be physically unable to attend. If the injury isn't, this could be how WWE writes him out of the show. Bunny could potentially have some other commitments and thus is unable to attend the show. A worked injury gives a storyline explanation for his absence if needed.

#3. He could manage Rey Mysterio against Damian Priest

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

Bad Bunny is not a pro wrestler, nor is he a top-level WWE Superstar. While he has competed in a handful of matches in the past, he's ultimately a guest in the house of World Wrestling Entertainment. As a result, it may not be his place to get revenge physically.

He could manage a superstar, however, and allow them to get revenge in his name. The most obvious choice for Bad Bunny to manage is WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

The iconic Lucha star could go one-on-one with Damian Priest at WWE Backlash with Bad Bunny in Rey's corner and Dominik Mysterio in Priest's. This will continue Rey's issues with his son, but not have the two fight again quite yet. Bunny can also make sure that Dom doesn't cheat.

#2. Bad Bunny could join the Latino World Order

The Latino World Order is back. The stable first originated in World Championship Wrestling but was recently revived on the most recent episode of SmackDown thanks to the legendary Rey Mysterio.

The Master of 619, of course, wasn't alone. He is part of the faction alongside Legado Del Fantasma. The stable consists of Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega, of course, along with Mysterio.

Bad Bunny may realize that being in WWE means he needs backup. He has an established friendship with Rey Mysterio, so why not join both him and Mysterio's friends in the LWO? Bunny would elevate the group with his star power while finally having a backup.

#1. He could return to WWE RAW and challenge Dominik & Damian to a match

Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest dishing out punishment

If Bad Bunny wants revenge, he may not want a legend like Rey Mysterio to handle his business for him completely. He may also be too honorable to jump the big and powerful Judgment Day member and the cocky Dominik.

Instead, Bunny could potentially return with the intention of fighting, but not in a sudden brawl. He could return to WWE RAW to make a major challenge for an upcoming Premium Live Event.

Since Backlash is in Puerto Rico, perhaps Bunny shouldn't just host the event. Instead, he could compete in a bout. He could wrestle either Damian Priest or Dominik Mysterio or even potentially team up with Rey to battle them both.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes