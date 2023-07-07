Major match with former champion allegedly returning to the company? - 4 possible opponents for Austin Theory at WWE SummerSlam

Austin Theory is one of the most talented superstars in WWE according to much of the audience. While he's a villain who is despised by many, he's equally praised in some circles for his personality, physique, and in-ring skill.

A-Town's Finest has been with World Wrestling Entertainment for some years now. During his run with the promotion, he's been a regular roster member for NXT, RAW, and now Friday Night SmackDown where he reigns as the United States Champion.

Theory's reign with the coveted belt has been special. He's held onto the gold for over 200 days, making him the longest reigning United States Champion in almost a decade. This is also his second time holding the belt. His career is on the ascent.

With SummerSlam 2023 just a handful of weeks away, many are beginning to wonder what the talented champion may do at the big show. Will he walk in champion and fight a returning star? Could he battle an insanely popular wrestler?

Below are four possible opponents for Austin Theory at WWE SummerSlam.

#4. Carlito, if he is to return, could chase after the United States Championship

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle Via PWinsider: The July 7th edition of #SmackDown from MSG is being targeted as the return date for Carlito according to WWE Sources Via PWinsider: The July 7th edition of #SmackDown from MSG is being targeted as the return date for Carlito according to WWE Sources https://t.co/24qV7CSLMv

Carlito, as far as WWE fans know, isn't actually part of the company right now. He worked for World Wrestling Entertainment from 2003 until 2010. He spent the bulk of that time on the company's main roster where he won numerous championships.

Of the belts Carlito won, the United States Championship may be the most notable. He captured the coveted title on the night of his main roster debut by dethroning John Cena. Given the rumors that he'll be returning to the company on WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden, there could be an obvious direction for the company to take.

While Theory is defending his title against Sheamus on SmackDown, the superstar may retain his gold. If he does, Carlito could potentially confront him afterwards, which could then lead to the two clashing at the big show. Can Carlito beat the man who recently pinned Cena in 2023? For now, only time will tell.

#3. Santos Escobar is slowly rising through the ranks in WWE

Santos Escobar

Santos Escobar is a veteran of the ring. While he's only been with WWE for a handful of years, he's been involved in the wrestling industry for decades. He's wrestled in Mexico, IMPACT Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and beyond.

He's currently part of the Latino World Order faction. Santos is joined by Rey Mysterio, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega as full-time members. The group has led to Escobar receiving more spotlight on the blue brand.

This recent push could continue with a United States Championship opportunity. Even if Theory loses the belt first, a feud between the dastardly heel and the Latino World Order's fastest rising star could be a lot of fun. Ultimately, it would help Escobar a lot.

#2. Sheamus is currently feuding with A-Town's Finest

🏰kingdom🏰 @wreslte_kingdom



- aj styles vs karrion kross

- Austin theory vs Sheamus ( us Title match)

- Grayson Waller effect with special guest edge

- a tribal court with Roman reigns being on trial Confirmed for tomorrows #smackdown in Maddison square garden- aj styles vs karrion kross- Austin theory vs Sheamus ( us Title match)- Grayson Waller effect with special guest edge- a tribal court with Roman reigns being on trial Confirmed for tomorrows #smackdown in Maddison square garden- aj styles vs karrion kross- Austin theory vs Sheamus ( us Title match)- Grayson Waller effect with special guest edge- a tribal court with Roman reigns being on trial https://t.co/TLQVB4P3Wd

Sheamus has been a major player in WWE for nearly fifteen years. He first joined the main roster via ECW but later became a world champion on both Monday Night RAW and on SmackDown. He's also held numerous other titles.

One of the belts The Celtic Warrior has captured is the United States Championship. He has a chance to do it again too, as he's set to battle Theory for the gold on WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden.

Win or lose, Austin Theory could fight Sheamus again come SummerSlam. If Theory loses the belt on SmackDown, the two could believably have a rematch. If Austin cheats to defeat the pale Irishman, they could end up fighting in some sort of stipulation match at the stadium event.

#1. LA Knight is extremely popular and could turn babyface

LA Knight on SmackDown

LA Knight is one of the most popular superstars in WWE. Despite being slotted in as a villain, The Megastar receives overwhelming reactions any time he walks out in front of the paying audience. Chants and cheers are constantly shouted in his direction.

While he has been positioned as a heel, that could change in the near future. The former Million Dollar Champion may be turned babyface thanks to the crowd's reception to his matches and segments. If that happens, there's one man perfect to help him become a hero.

Austin Theory is despised by the bulk of the audience. Even if the fans actually like him and respect his work, he's so smug that he'll make the fans in attendance boo him anyway. If LA Knight were to turn babyface, doing so against Austin could be perfect. Theory may be the only man more egostical than Knight. Could the two clash at Summerslam?

