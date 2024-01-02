Major match for The Rock, a fourth brand? - 4 blockbuster announcements Triple H could make ahead of WWE SmackDown New Year's Revolution

It is a major week for WWE. The company revealed three major television specials along with two exciting videos arriving on the Peacock platform. The company is calling it New Year's Knockout Week.

Everything kicked off last night with RAW Day 1. It will continue tonight with NXT New Year's Evil. Another in-ring show will be SmackDown New Year's Revolution this Friday. Additionally, The Best Of The Bump 2023 and The Best Of 2023 will stream on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

In addition to the aforementioned shows, something completely new is taking place on Thursday. The promotion will air the 2024 Preview Special. The likes of CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Ilja Dragunov, Bianca Belair, and Montez Ford have been confirmed for it.

Additionally, Triple H is set to appear and make a major announcement of some kind. There aren't currently any clues as to what the announcement may be, but it will no doubt shake things up. This article will look at a handful of things The King of Kings may say in the upcoming special.

Below are four blockbuster announcements Triple H could make ahead of WWE SmackDown New Year's Revolution.

#4. Triple H could reveal when Jade Cargill will debut

Jade Cargill

WWE created a lot of buzz on September 26, 2023. It was then that the Sports Entertainment juggernaut revealed that Jade Cargill signed with the promotion. Prior to that, Jade had been with All Elite Wrestling.

From there, Cargill made a handful of appearances on WWE programming. She watched a match in the crowd at NXT and briefly interacted with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair on television. Then Jade disappeared, seemingly to work on her game until she was ready to debut properly.

Triple H has praised Jade in the past and likely sees big things in her future. It would make sense for The Game to announce when her debut match for the company will be if she is indeed ready for the spotlight in the near future. Perhaps it could be at the 2024 Royal Rumble?

#3. The Rock vs. Roman Reigns could be officially announced

Roman Reigns

WWE fans were shocked on Monday Night RAW. Triple H had been teasing a former champion returning, only for it to be Jinder Mahal. The Canadian star cut a promo in the ring to a deflated audience, only for The Rock's music to hit.

The People's Champion made his second appearance in WWE in the past several months. He shut Jinder down verbally and proceeded to do the same physically. The Rock then alluded to sitting at "the head of the table," a direct shot at Roman Reigns.

Triple H may announce that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is officially happening. The match could be held at Elimination Chamber Perth in Australia, a stadium show scheduled for February. This could then create a lot of intrigue ahead of WrestleMania.

#2. The Game could announce Evolution 2

WWE Evolution was a special Premium Live Event held on October 28, 2018. The show took place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, with around 10,000 fans in attendance.

This show was notable, as Evolution was an all-women's show. Every single bout on the card featured female WWE superstars and legends. It was a historic moment for women and wrestling fans in general. Unfortunately, an Evolution 2 is yet to take place in the five-plus years since then.

There has been an outcry for the concept to return on social media for years now, but especially lately. The company's women's division continues to grow and thrive. There is no better time to bring the big event back than in 2024. Triple H could and arguably should do exactly that this week.

#1. Triple H could announce WWE's fourth brand

WWE has three major brands in 2024. These are Monday Night RAW, NXT, and Friday Night SmackDown. These weren't always the only three brands in the promotion, however. ECW existed from 2006 until 2010. 205 Live was around from 2016 until 2022. Lastly, NXT UK was around from 2018 until 2022.

There's a chance that Triple H could announce a new brand for 2024. One option is for The Game to reveal WWE Speed, a concept recently filmed before an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. It could become a full weekly television show and brand.

Alternatively, NXT Europe could finally be announced. When NXT UK shut down, NXT Europe was promised to rise out of the ashes in the place of the British brand. Things have been slow on that front, however, and not much information has been offered in the past year and a half since. Progress could finally be made this week.

