What is the WWE Preview Special 2024? Full details ft. Triple H's major announcement

Chief Content Officer Triple H and several other superstars will be part of WWE Preview Special 2024. The company's X (formerly Twitter) handle made a new announcement with regards to the upcoming Peacock special. Here are the details.

Joining The Game will be Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov, former WWE Women's Champion Bianca Belair and her husband Montez Ford, and the "Straight Edge Superstar" CM Punk himself.

It is unknown what Triple H's major announcement will be, but fans are hoping it'll be epic. Fans might have to wait till WWE Preview Special 2024 drops on Peacock this Thursday. It is worth mentioning that the show is part of the New Year's Knockout Week from January 1 to 5.

The following televised and non-televised shows will take place during said week:

RAW: Day 1 (Monday)

NXT: New Year's Evil (Tuesday)

Best of The Bump 2023

The Best of 2023 PLEs

WWE 2024 Preview Special (Thursday)

SmackDown: New Year's Revolution (Friday)

What major announcement did Triple H have before RAW: Day 1?

Triple H had a big announcement in the lead-up to RAW: Day 1. The Game asked the WWE Universe to remain seated as the show might witness the return of a former world champion. Both Jinder Mahal and The Rock showed up during the show.

The Great One took care of the Modern Day Maharaja with the People's Elbow. He then indirectly called out Roman Reigns for a potential match, asking fans whether they would like to see him at the head of the table.

It remains to be seen how The Tribal Chief will respond to the apparent challenge from his cousin. Reigns is set to appear at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution this Friday.

