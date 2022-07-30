Major name could cost Roman Reigns the titles at SummerSlam, says WWE Legend (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart opened up about the possibility of Paul Heyman turning on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. He said that Roman Reigns' manager could influence the match's outcome by choosing to get back with Brock Lesnar.

Reigns has been extraordinarily dominant at the top, and fans would certainly be surprised if he gets booked to drop the WWE and Universal titles to the Beast Incarnate.

The Mouth of the South spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling and provided his predictions for the upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

"I think the key to that match is going to lie with Paul Heyman. Is Paul Heyman going to be true to Roman Reigns, or is he going to do the flippy and join back with his old guy Brock Lesnar? So that's who I'm going to be watching," revealed Jimmy Hart. 'I'm going to be watching to see what Paul Heyman is going to do.'" [5:21 - 5:46]

Check out the entire interview here:

SummerSlam will be the final chapter in Roman Reigns' long rivalry with Brock Lesnar

It's been almost seven years since their first main event match, and Reigns and Lesnar are remarkably still battling each other for the most prestigious championship in the company.

Paul Heyman has been in Roman Reigns' camp since the Samoan superstar began his historic rise in 2020. Brock Lesnar's former advocate briefly broke his alliance with Reigns to rejoin the Beast at the end of 2021. However, Heyman eventually got back into the Bloodline as he betrayed Lesnar and realigned with Reigns at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

With Theory and Drew McIntyre also in the mix, the biggest match on the SummerSlam card could feature multiple creative twists.

Could Paul Heyman turning on the reigning champion be one of them? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

