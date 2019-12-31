Major praise for Drew McIntyre; WWE veteran wants him to become World Champion in 2020

Drew McIntyre

Despite Drew McIntyre's inconsistent rise on the card, The Scottish Psychopath is earmarked for big things in the future and is destined to become World Champion someday.

Even Fred Rosser AKA Darren Young would love to see McIntyre became a World Champion in 2020.

Rosser spoke about McIntyre on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Rosser Rewind with host Korey Gunz.

Rosser said that McIntyre may be a very kind person outside the ring, however, when it comes down to business, the former Intercontinental Champion is one of the most physical workers in the WWE.

He called McIntyre as one of the best in the world and hoped that he can capture the World title in 2020.

Drew McIntyre, he's always been so kind to me since I got started in developmental in 2009. He is just a kind gentleman but once you get in the ring with him, he's physical. If there are guys who I can name at the top of my head where I actually felt like, not in a bad way, but I felt like my life was threatened in the ring, in a good way, it would be Drew McIntyre. It would be Luke Harper. It would be Cesaro, because these guys make you work. These guys make you work in the ring, when they hit you, they hit you hard and in safe places, they know how to put up a fight and that's one thing I can say about Drew McIntyre.

He is one of the best and I would love to see him get a world title run. He is like wine. He is aging gracefully with time. So I hope he can get that opportunity in 2020 or in the future.

We agree with Fred on this one. Drew McIntyre richly deserves a world title run.