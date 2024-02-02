Major Premium Live Event set to air, tension in Damage CTRL - 8 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE Network and Peacock were busy platforms last week thanks to the 2024 Royal Rumble airing and accompanying programming being added on-demand. The theme of more uploads being made available continues this week.

However, most of the new uploads will be on the weekend, as the week itself was pretty simple. A new episode of RAW Talk aired on Monday. Meanwhile, a week-old episode of NXT became available globally on Tuesday.

Wednesday was slightly busier than the prior two days, as two uploads were added on-demand. This includes a new episode of The Bump featuring Naomi and Bayley as guests and a month-old episode of RAW. Beyond that, This Week In WWE aired on Thursday.

This weekend will be loaded with new content, as eight full-length shows are set to arrive on both streaming platforms. This includes the company's next Premium Live Event, an indie program, and beyond.

#8. The SmackDown LowDown will stream

The SmackDown LowDown will air this weekend on WWE Network and Peacock. The show, hosted by Matt Camp and Megan Morant, will be available at around 12 PM EST on Saturday, February 3. The show recaps SmackDown and features select interviews spliced into the show.

Three interviews were included in last week's show, and they can be seen in the video above. First, more tension was teased in Damage CTRL, and then LA Knight spoke ahead of the Royal Rumble. Lastly, Angel, Humberto, Elektra Lopez, and Santos Escobar of Legado Del Fantasma discussed their on-screen union.

#7. NXT Vengeance Day 2024 & #6. NXT Vengeance Day Kickoff will air

Joe Gacy vs. Dijak at NXT Vengeance Day 2024

WWE's next Premium Live Event will air on both streaming platforms this weekend. NXT will present Vengeance Day on Sunday, February 4, at 8 PM EST. A kickoff show will also stream an hour ahead of the big-time event.

NXT Vengeance Day has six major matches announced. This includes Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes and Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez in terms of the top titles being defended. The finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Oba Femi vs. Dragon Lee, a six-person tag team match, and Dijak vs. Joe Gacy are also booked.

#5. Main Event & #4. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows will be added on-demand

Two WWE shows that recently aired on other platforms will soon be available on-demand. These shows were first shown on the FOX Network and on Hulu, but they couldn't immediately be added to the streaming platforms due to contractual obligations.

WWE Main Event from January 18, 2024, will be available on-demand on Saturday, February 3. The night's main event saw RAW stars Apollo Crews and Julius Creed clash. NXT stars Tavion Heights and Dante Chen also went at it on the show.

Friday Night SmackDown from January 5, 2024, will be added to the archives on Sunday, February 4. This was the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown that saw Roman Reigns attempt to take out all three of his potential challengers. The move ultimately backfired, however, thanks to Nick Aldis.

#3. A wXw Wrestling show will be added on demand

A new wXw Wrestling show will be added to the archives on Saturday, February 3. The program is titled wXw We Love Wrestling #53, and it first took place on October 28, 2023. wXw Wrestling is an indie company based out of Germany.

The new upload should feature all eight main-card matches taped in October. This includes Axel Tischer, formerly known as Alexander Wolfe, battling Maggot in the main event. Ava Everett, Clemo, and Amboss are also on the card.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Blair Davenport vs. Carlee Bright

NXT Level Up is a popular WWE Network and Peacock show that sees the stars of tomorrow battle it out. This week's episode will stream at 10 PM EST immediately following SmackDown on FOX on Friday, February 2. As a reminder, it won't be available on-demand for Peacock users for over two weeks after first streaming.

Three matches have been confirmed for this week's show. Brooks Jensen will clash with Dante Chen in the main event. Also on the card will be a singles bout between Blair Davenport and Carlee Bright. Lastly, Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe will battle Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.

#1. The Best of WWE will return

In addition to the other wealth of exciting programming, a new episode of The Best of WWE will be added to the archives. The show is set to arrive on Friday, February 2. For those unaware, the program is a series of compilations, with each unique episode focused on a different subject matter.

This edition of the series is called The Best of WWE: Best of Vengeance. This compilation honors the aforementioned NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event on Saturday.

Best of Vengeance will cover major matches and moments from the Premium Live Event dating back multiple decades.

