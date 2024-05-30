Major premonition to come true at WWE Clash at the Castle? Exploring Drew McIntyre's fate at the event 

At WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland, Drew McIntyre is set to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest in a highly anticipated match. This bout has generated significant excitement among the WWE Universe, as they are eager to witness McIntyre as a world champion again. However, recent developments suggest that the major fear of most of Drew's fans is that CM Punk may cost The Scottish Warrior at Clash at the Castle.

The rationale for this speculation stems from a recent advertisement by Madison Square Garden for an upcoming WWE event. The advertisement promotes a title match between Damian Priest and Jey Uso on June 28, 2024, at the famous venue.

While there is a WWE SmackDown scheduled the same day, this match may be a dark match, considering both Jey and Damian are RAW Superstars and the title also belongs to the red brand. This also caught McIntyre's attention, as the advertisement implies Priest would still be champion after Clash at the Castle PLE.

Given the timing, it’s conceivable that CM Punk might get medically cleared by Clash at the Castle. Hence, The Voice of the Voiceless might once again cause McIntyre to lose, allowing Priest to retain his title and defend it later at MSG. This potential interference could further set up a clash between Punk and McIntyre for SummerSlam 2024.

On the other hand, the 38-year-old star might be booked in another World Title match for next year's WrestleMania where he can finally reclaim the World Championship.

The promotional posters are not always accurate and are sometimes subject to change and don't provide definitive confirmation of the outcome at Clash at the Castle. However, the premonition of CM Punk costing McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship on the show due to their heated rivalry does add fuel to this potential outcome for the Scotland PLE.

Why CM Punk must cost Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle 2024

With each passing week, the rivalry between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk has been escalating, despite their limited confrontations on the show and the lack of physical altercations. This intense feud is a primary reason why CM Punk should cost McIntyre his upcoming World Title match.

The Best in the World has previously thwarted McIntyre’s opportunities, including orchestrating Damian Priest’s successful Money in the Bank cash-in at WrestleMania XL over McIntyre.

Also, SummerSlam 2024 would be the perfect stage for a clash between Punk and McIntyre, given its status as WWE’s second biggest event after WrestleMania. Further, the rivalry between The Voice of the Voiceless and The Scottish Warrior doesn’t need a world title to generate excitement and hype.

Hence, Punk costing Drew will also allow Damian Priest to remain World Heavyweight Champion and set up a potential title showdown with Finn Balor later, which would be an equally thrilling match.

