Major return after 261 days to cost Bobby Lashley on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

On SmackDown, Bobby Lashley is set to face Santos Escobar is the US Title's No. 1 contendership tournament. This match between Lashley and Escobar is expected to be an absolute thriller, given both men are extremely talented inside the ring.

However, on the night of this match, there is a chance Lashley might suffer a blow. There is a possibility Santos Escobar could receive help from two superstars who would be making their return to SmackDown. The superstars in question are Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

Recently, reports have suggested Escobar is set to form his own faction on SmackDown. Hence, WWE could book an angle that could show that Garza and Carrillo had developed hate for Rey Mysterio, which led to them siding with Santos Escobar. The reason behind the hate for Rey can be attributed to an incident from the past.

When Rey was forming LWO, Garza, and Carrillo were supposed to be part of the faction. They have a legendary lineage, and their joining the faction was teased on NXT. However, given that did not happen, the duo can use that grudge to show animosity towards Rey, and team up with Escobar.

Bobby Lashley believes he should be facing top superstars in WWE

Since returning to WWE earlier this year, Bobby Lashley has experienced mixed fortune in the promotion. While he has been able to draw reactions from fans, Lashley has not received a major push. However, as per the SmackDown Superstar, he should rather be facing superstars like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

During a recent interview, The All Mighty mentioned that none of the guys in the US Title Contendership Tournament were on his level. Bobby Lashley advocated for the fact that he should be facing the likes of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in the Stamford-based promotion. He said:

“I’ll beat Kross up and then.. Yeah. I’m thinking through this whole tournament. Look who’s in it. I mean, all due respect to those guys, but none of them are at my level. I should just be able to go snatch that championship [United States Title] and run with it. Um… I should be going after Roman or Seth right now. But, you know what, for right now we’re just going to do this tournament, and get another championship belt… I mean, I already have them. I have them all."

It will be interesting to see if Bobby Lashley receives a world championship push in the near future. Until then, he should probably be focused on doing well in the tournament, and potentially winning the United States Championship.