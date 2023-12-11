Former WWE Champion believes he should be challenging Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins right now

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are currently the top two stars in WWE, which puts a target on their backs. Another name that has shown interest in going after the former Shield duo is Bobby Lashley, who believes he's on the same level as the current world champions.

The All Mighty is currently battling out in the #1 contenders tournament for the United States Championship. He defeated Karrion Kross in round one of the tournament last Friday.

Prior to his match against the Doomwalker, Lashley was interviewed by Mike D on The Hot Morning Show on Hot106. The former WWE Champion noted that he feels he is a level above the rest of the competitors in the tournament and should be going after Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

“I’ll beat Kross up and then.. Yeah. I’m thinking through this whole tournament. Look who’s in it. I mean, all due respect to those guys but none of them are at my level. I should just be able to go snatch that championship and run with it. Um… I should be going after Roman or Seth right now. But, you know what, for right now we’re just going to do this tournament and get another championship belt… I mean, I already have them. I have them all,” Bobby Lashley said. (H/T Wrestlezone)

Bobby Lashley has a rich history with both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in WWE

Bobby Lashley is no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring from Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns. The All Mighty has had a heated feud with both men in the past and even has victories over them.

Seth Rollins and Lashley were involved in a program for the United States Championship last year. In the end, it was Austin Theory who walked away with the title after winning the triple-threat match at Survivor Series 2022.

Bobby Lashley has also competed against Roman Reigns in the past. He is also the last person to have a clean victory over the Tribal Chief. They last faced off in a triple-threat match in 2021 that also involved Big E. WWE has kept them off each other's paths since then.

