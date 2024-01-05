Major return alongside absent tag team? - 4 things Andrade could do on WWE SmackDown New Year's Revolution

Could Andrade be returning to WWE? That is a major rumor floating around following the news that the former United States Champion has left Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling. He joined the promotion back in 2021.

For those unaware, Andrade had quite the run in World Wrestling Entertainment. He started his tenure on the NXT brand. While there, Andrade won the NXT Championship and had an epic clash with Johnny Gargano.

He eventually moved up to the main roster. While there, the star found modest success, winning the United States Championship. Still, he never reached the apex of the company like he had in NXT.

Things could change now, however. Andrade could return to the company at any time, with some believing he'll appear on SmackDown New Year's Revolution on Friday. This article will look at a few things he could do if he returns to the big television event.

#4. He could join the Latino World Order

Latino World Order

The Latino World Order is one of the most popular factions in WWE. The stable has roots dating back to World Championship Wrestling but was revived early last year in World Wrestling Entertainment. Rey Mysterio is the leader of the famous stable.

Beyond WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, the group also features Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Carlito. Dragon Lee is an associate of the group. Bad Bunny and Savio Vega are both part-time members of the stable, too.

There's a chance that Andrade's return to the company could see him join the popular stable. He is known for respecting Rey Mysterio and has a long history with Zelina as his manager. Those factors combined could lead to him joining the stable live on SmackDown.

#3. Andrade could unite with Santos Escobar's Legado World Order

Santos Escobar, Angel Garza, and Humberto Carrillo

While Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega, Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro are the current members of the popular WWE stable, there was once one other performer involved in the most recent iteration of the faction: Santos Escobar.

The Emperor of Lucha Libre left the stable violently. He was jealous of Carlito taking his shine and Rey's attention. Since then, Santos has recruited Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo to join his side. While the name isn't official yet, it appears the trio will be known as Legado World Order.

He may be a heel instead of Andrade Almas returning to WWE as a babyface. Legado World Order would have four male stars if he joins Santos' side. This would perfectly counter Rey, Joaquin, Cruz, and Carlito. Then, they'd need a female performer to face Zelina.

#2. He could reunite with Zelina Vega in WWE as their own act

Expand Tweet

As noted, Andrade Almas has a lot of history with Zelina Vega. When Andrade first joined WWE and NXT, he struggled to find footing. He wore suspenders, and a wacky hat and wasn't taking things seriously.

That's where Zelina stepped up. She took control of the situation and managed Andrade. This led to the talented Mexican star winning the NXT Championship and even having an all-time classic match with Johnny Gargano.

If Andrade does return to WWE, reuniting with Zelina feels inevitable. Instead of the pair being the Latino World Order, they could do their own thing. Zelina is likely tired of the drama and may want to escape it all. The two could try to take over the blue brand, all while the other factions fight.

#1. Andrade could shockingly join Karrion Kross' stable

Expand Tweet

While there's a lot of potential intrigue with Andrade interacting with stars he either has an affiliation with in WWE or outside of it, there's a chance he ends up working with somebody new altogether. The former United States Champion could join an upcoming stable.

Karrion Kross has seemingly put together a new faction in WWE. He and Scarlett are naturally involved. Akam, Rezar, and Paul Ellering, who are apparently back in World Wrestling Entertainment, are also part of this doomsday prophecy.

Andrade could return as part of this new group. If three other members are former stars making their comeback, Andrade could be part of it, too. In theory, Kross or Andrade could take the top singles role. The other could fill the role of the mid-card specialist. Naturally, AOP would then represent the tag team scene. It could be perfect.