Major Roman Reigns plot twist subtly hidden away in The Usos' current direction? Analyzing potential implications for Cody Rhodes and CM Punk

Roman Reigns and The Usos spent the summer of 2023 feuding with each other. Jimmy and Jey defeated Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank 2023. Unfortunately for Jey, his own twin brother cost him the Tribal Combat at SummerSlam 2023.

The Yeet Master moved to Monday Night RAW several days after he quit SmackDown. Could he return to his former home alongside the two men who have teased a major feud with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion?

The stars in question are none other than Cody Rhodes and CM Punk. The clues to their return may have been hidden in plain sight all along. Notice how Jey’s merchandise is blue even though he’s part of Monday Night RAW, and Jimmy’s is the exact opposite.

This could mean that Jey will switch brands alongside Rhodes and Punk in the future while Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa get drafted to RAW. Of course, this is pure speculation at the moment.

It is worth mentioning that both Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have declared for the Royal Rumble 2024. Both men will be on RAW next Monday. The American Nightmare will take on Shinsuke Nakamura in singles competition. The Straight Edge Superstar, on the other hand, isn’t expected to wrestle until the upcoming PLE.

When is Roman Reigns’ next title defense?

Roman Reigns' next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be determined in the main event of SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution. The Tribal Chief will take on the winner of the triple threat between LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton at Royal Rumble 2024.

Reigns last defended his title at Crown Jewel 2023. He retained his championship against LA Knight in Saudi Arabia. It remains to be seen if The Megastar will get another title shot against The Tribal Chief in 2024.

