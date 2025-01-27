Major Roman Reigns segment to be interrupted? - 4 things CM Punk can do on WWE RAW tonight

WWE Monday Night RAW is back around tonight for another brand new episode on Netflix. There is no doubt that the show will be a big one, as every episode on Netflix has been so far.

In terms of big stars, Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul have already been confirmed to be appearing. There is also a Roman Reigns-related announcement set for the show. Beyond that, the World Tag Team Titles will be put on the line, and other exciting bouts are booked.

CM Punk could also potentially appear on Monday Night RAW tonight. The Second City Saint is one of the biggest stars in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, and he is set to partake in the Men's Royal Rumble Match on Saturday.

Ahead of the big-time bout, what could The Voice Of The Voiceless do on Monday Night Raw? This article will tackle a handful of scenarios for Punk, including a major brawl, interrupting a big segment, and taking a shot at a Hall of Famer.

Below are four things CM Punk can do on WWE RAW tonight.

#4. CM Punk could help Sami Zayn fight off Drew McIntyre

A major match has been booked for WWE Monday Night RAW tonight. Continuing their longstanding rivalry, Sami Zayn will be going one-on-one with Drew McIntyre. This is notable, as Sami has yet to defeat Drew in singles competition.

While The Underdog From The Underground is one of the best in the world, he just can't seem to beat Drew, no matter how hard he tries. That could change on WWE RAW tonight, however, and it could all be thanks to CM Punk.

Punk and Zayn aren't exactly friends, but neither man can stand Drew McIntyre. If Punk wants to troll Drew, he can do what he did throughout much of 2024: cost him a big win. This would add fuel to the fire for all three men set to compete in a Royal Rumble Match on Saturday.

#3. He could take another shot at Hulk Hogan

CM Punk appeared on WWE Monday Night RAW last week, and he caused quite a stir. The Voice Of The Voiceless cut a promo in front of the audience where he addressed and dressed down many of his opponents in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Notably, he also took a shot at a WWE legend. During the segment, Punk called Hulk Hogan "dusty" and said he'd throw him over the top rope if it meant winning the entire thing. Of course, Hogan isn't in the match. Instead, it was a direct attack on Hulkamania.

On RAW tonight, Punk could continue his antics and take more shots at Hulk Hogan. It pops the crowd and the vast majority of fans on social media, so it isn't a bad idea. Plus, it creates a constant buzz. This is unlikely to ever be followed up on due to Hulk Hogan's age and health, but it is fun nonetheless.

#2. CM Punk could interrupt Roman Reigns' segment

Roman Reigns will seemingly have a big segment on WWE RAW tonight. On the Netflix premiere several weeks ago, Paul Heyman asked Reigns when the whole world could acknowledge him. The OTC answered with "January 27th."

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW will indeed be the January 27th edition of the show. This could be when and where Roman Reigns appears next. Given the teaser, it could be revealed that he's the cover star of the next WWE 2K game.

Things could get messy for Roman, however. CM Punk might interrupt his big segment. Punk and Reigns could have a verbal back and forth, taunting each other ahead of the Royal Rumble Match. It would make sense for both men to try to get into the head of the other.

#1. He could get in a brawl with Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins is one of the best wrestlers in WWE today and of the modern era. Ever since joining the main roster as one-third of The Shield, he has been a focal point of programming, and he is always delivering the goods.

The Visionary and CM Punk are extremely heated rivals. Ever since Punk returned to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, the two have either engaged in a war of words or in a physical altercation of some kind.

On RAW, that could continue. Seth Rollins hates Punk and could try to fight The Second City Saint. Punk is no coward and would likely engage, which means the two could have a physical brawl all along the ringside area.

