Major sign that Triple H has given up on 28-year-old WWE Superstar following Backlash

Seth Rollins picked up a huge win over Omos last night at WWE Backlash as he managed to pin The Nigerian Giant clean following three Curb Stomps.

This match confused many members of the WWE Universe since there was no need for Rollins and Omos to go head-to-head at all. That said, the contest resulted in another massive loss for the 28-year-old star, who was looking to bounce back from his defeat to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.

Seth Rollins is one of the most over superstars at the moment. Hence, he could have taken a loss against Omos to help the latter gain momentum since he remains undrafted.

MVP and Omos are using the fact that the latter was undrafted to say he is now a free agent. But clearly, it means either brand didn't choose The Nigerian Giant, and the company's creative, led by Triple H, may not have any actual plans for him moving forward.

Omos has the potential to be a top star in WWE if he is booked correctly

Omos could have been pushed to be the next great giant in WWE if he had picked up a win over Brock Lesnar last month and bested Seth Rollins at Backlash. Both matches were his to be won, but it appears that plans for the veterans were more important than any push the up-and-coming star could have been handed.

At 28 years of age, Omos has his entire career ahead of him. He could handle being on the sidelines for a few months and come back to a huge push. But his most recent loss to Seth Rollins could be hard for him to bounce back from.

Could this finally be the start of The Hurt Business' reunion? How will Omos bounce back?

