Major star to debut in WWE as Nia Jax's tag team partner? Exploring the possibility

Last week on RAW, Nia Jax made a surprise return to WWE. Upon her return, she attacked Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley, facing each other in a title match. Jax's interference in the match cost Rodriguez her title opportunity. Since then, many have wondered how WWE would use the 39-year-old.

This week on RAW, Nia Jax again made an appearance. However, this time, she went after the team of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, along with attacking Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. This attack expressed her ambitions of winning the Undisputed Women's Tag Team Championship.

If that is the case, she would need a partner. Given that almost every woman on RAW is involved in a storyline, Jax could find her partner in former AEW Star Jade Cargill. For quite a while now, it has been reported that Cargill will be signing with WWE.

After her contract expires with AEW, the Stamford-based promotion is the only likely destination for Cargill, as per several sources. Hence, if and when the former TBS Champion's move becomes official, it will be good to see Cargil forming a dominant team along with Nia Jax.

Nia Jax breaks silence on the backlash she received upon her return

When Nia Jax returned on RAW, a move she performed on Rhea Ripley from the second rope received backlash from fans. Many believed she could have seriously hurt the Women's World Champion. The backlash Jax received was similar to what had happened to her in her previous run with WWE.

Throughout her career, Jax developed a reputation for being reckless inside the ring. Many fans on social media believed wrestling Nia led to injuries for her colleagues. At the same time, Ripley is okay and will make her return soon. Jax on Twitter addressed the backlash she received.

"Every time I come on twitter, all I see are cry babies 😭. Hahahah!🫶🏽"

While no superstar has suffered an injury since Nia Jax has returned to WWE, it will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for her. Based on the first two episodes since her return, it seems as if WWE is trying to test the reactions Jax is getting by making her a part of different things on the red brand.

However, if Jax has to go a certain way on RAW, it would be good to see her pursue the Tag Team Championship. The 39-year-old could team up with Jade Cargill or any other star and win the tag titles to allow a breath of fresh air.