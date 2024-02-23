Major star to get punished for getting physical with Triple H at the Elimination Chamber press event? Chances explored

Triple H stopped a major altercation at the Elimination Chamber Press Event. WWE's Chief Content Officer was forced to intervene between Kevin Owens and Logan Paul during their interaction at the event.

While trying to get his hands on Logan, Owens inadvertently put his hands on The Game. In kayfabe, The Prizefighter could be punished by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis for putting his hand on the top WWE executive at the Elimination Chamber Press Event.

Since WWE has already taped the go-home episode of the blue brand for Elimination Chamber: Perth, Aldis may confront KO over his actions either at the premium live event or on the fallout edition of SmackDown, assuming The Game wants to turn The Prizefighter's actions from the Press Event into a storyline.

Kevin Owens and Logan Paul will be two of the six men entering the infamous Men's Elimination Chamber Match this Saturday in Perth, Australia. It remains to be seen which of the six superstars will earn the right to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

What did Triple H do during Rhea Ripley’s verbal altercation with Nia Jax at the Elimination Chamber Press Event?

Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax were the closing act at the Elimination Chamber Press Event. The current Women’s World Champion and her challenger for Elimination Chamber: Perth got into a heated war of words. Nia promised to end Rhea’s title reign in front of her family.

Mami retaliated by splashing her opponent with a bottle of Prime, causing Triple H to arrive again and take The Irresistible Force to the back. The closing moments of the Press Event saw Rhea Ripley toast a Shoey with Grayson Waller to a huge pop from the crowd.

It is worth mentioning that The Moment Maker will host The Grayson Waller Effect with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins as his guests. What the Australian star has in store for The American Nightmare and The Visionary tomorrow night remains to be seen.

Are you excited about Elimination Chamber: Perth? Sound off in the comments section below!

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE