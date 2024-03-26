Major star may have subtly teased a stunning WrestleMania XL betrayal near the end of WWE RAW

WrestleMania XL is on the horizon, and the feuds and storylines have shifted gears following the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. One of the most notable moments came from a backstage segment when a top WWE Superstar subtly teased a huge betrayal at The Show of Shows this year.

That would be Seth Rollins. The Visionary came up to Jey Uso backstage at the Gorilla Position prior to the latter's main event match against Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW. Rollins forewarned Jey, stating that he had an intuition that something was about to happen.

It appeared as though the current World Heavyweight Champion knew exactly what was about to unfold during the match. Nevertheless, Seth Rollins wished the 38-year-old star luck and told him to grab a victory in the match with a smile. However, as soon as Jey Uso left through the curtains, Rollins' expression changed abruptly.

The Visionary may have furtively dropped a major hint that he would betray Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. The fact that Seth Rollins was nowhere to be found when The Rock attacked The American Nightmare backstage and in the parking lot solidifies the presumption.

Therefore, it looks like the current World Heavyweight Champion may have subtly teased a huge betrayal at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Seth Rollins may still hold grudges against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have had several encounters in the past. However, it was Rhodes who had the last laugh every time, as he defeated The Visionary on three separate occasions. There is a good possibility that Rollins still holds grudges deep inside, as he never managed to triumph over The American Nightmare.

Apart from this, one of the major things that might have sparked his potential bad blood with the 38-year-old star is when Cody Rhodes chose to face Roman Reigns instead of Seth Rollins after winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Visionary might have felt it humiliating as Rhodes disregarded the World Heavyweight Championship.

Although the two superstars are on the same page currently, the aforementioned factors could play a pivotal role in Rollins changing sides at WrestleMania XL. The former Shield member joining Cody Rhodes in his battle against The Rock and Roman Reigns could be part of a huge conspiracy.

Seth Rollins might eventually betray The American Nightmare at WrestleMania XL, as he already started giving subtle teases on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

