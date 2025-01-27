Major star to return after 177 days; help The Judgment Day win the Tag Team Titles on RAW? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day will look to reclaim the tag team titles on RAW this Monday night when they take on the reigning champions, The War Raiders. This time, though, Finn Balor will not compete in the match, since he is on a hiatus following his loss to Damian Priest a couple of weeks ago. Could a returning star help Dominik Mysterio win gold on the red brand? The star mentioned here is The Maverick, Logan Paul.

Dominik Mysterio will team up with JD McDonagh as they look to dethrone The War Raiders and bring gold back to Judgment Day. As they have a tough challenge to face, a major WWE star could help them stun their opponents and re-claim the World Tag Team Titles.

The former United States Champion will return to WWE for the first time since losing to LA Knight at SummerSlam, just six days before the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Trending

He is expected to address the upcoming Men's Rumble match and his quest to become world champion, Logan Paul could interfere in the tag title match and help Dirty Dom and JD become World Tag Team Champions.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

It would make sense for WWE Creative to create this new angle, as it would open the way for Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio to work as a tag team at some point down the road.

A few months ago, The Judgment Day star had expressed the desire to become Logan Paul's tag team partner, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if that happened in the foreseeable future, now that both are part of the RAW roster.

Expand Tweet

Judgment Day star addresses the possibility of becoming world champion in WWE

While Dominik Mysterio will look to become World Tag Team Champion this Monday night, it is a no-brainer that his ultimate goal is to become world champion in WWE.

However, his current heel persona would prevent WWE fans from cheering for him if he became the World Heavyweight Champion or the Undisputed WWE Champion. This is what the former NXT North American Champion said in an interview with The Babyfaces podcast, adding that he wouldn't get a warm reception from fans as a world champion.

"I think that people would go absolutely insane. People would hate to see me as world champion," Dominik Mysterio said. [H/T - Fightful]

It is still unclear what plans WWE Creative has for Dirty Dom and whether he could win a singles title on the main roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback