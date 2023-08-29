Major star to return for revenge? 4 possible finishes for Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus at WWE Payback 2023

WWE Payback is almost here! The show is the next premium live event that will stream across various platforms, and will air live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, September 2nd.

Six matches and one segment have been confirmed for the card. Stars featured include Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Damian Priest, among others.

One of the most highly anticipated and well-built matches will feature Becky Lynch clashing with Trish Stratus. The two will collide in a Steel Cage Match that has been months in the making. This comes on the heels of Lynch defeating Zoey Stark on the latest edition of RAW.

This article will look at various ways the upcoming bout between two absolute legends can end. Will Trish Stratus prove to be too crafty for Lynch? Will an old foe return and make her presence known? Could a rising star appear?

Below are four possible finishes for Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus at WWE Payback 2023:

#4. Trish Stratus could sneak out a victory via escape

Trish Stratus

A Steel Cage Match in WWE can typically be won in three different ways – with the wrestler escaping the cage, either through the door or by climbing out; a win by pinfall; and, lastly, a win via submission.

Trish Stratus is not a veteran of Steel Cage Matches. Becky Lynch, on the other hand, has been in three. While that should give The Man the advantage at WWE Payback, the Hall of Famer may still pull ahead thanks to her craftiness.

The Canadian star isn't afraid to cheat or manipulate herself into a win. She may be able to quickly run out of the cage if the door opens or even fall off the side to guarantee a win. Don't be surprised to see Stratus win, if only by the skin of her teeth.

#3. Becky Lynch could pick up a dominant victory

Expand Tweet

As noted, Becky Lynch has a little bit of history inside steel cages while in WWE. She's competed in both Hell in a Cell and standard Steel Cage Matches. That kind of experience in invaluable.

While her record in these bouts is certainly spotty, The Man has been locked inside a cage with Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka. These are some of the most talented female stars in WWE history.

Becky knows what it takes to survive and thrive inside the dangerous structure, which Trish's experience can't replicate. When the two clash at Payback, Lynch may use the cage as a weapon and demolish the Hall of Famer in short order. If she locks in the Disarm-Her after throwing Stratus against the cage frequently, the Canadian will surely submit.

#2. Tiffany Stratton could shockingly cost The Man the win

Expand Tweet

WWE's future looks bright thanks to the many talented women down in NXT. Of all the stars the Performance Center and NXT are grooming for the future, NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton may prove to be the most successful.

While her extent of her success remains to be seen, she has been ruffling some feathers as of late. Tiffany talked smack about Becky Lynch during last week's edition of NXT. She was then in the crowd watching The Man compete on WWE RAW this week.

While it may not lead to anything, there's a chance that Stratton is scouting her competition. To make an even bigger impression on The Man, Tiffany may interfere at Payback and cost Becky her match against Trish. From there, the NXT Women's Champion could have a generational clash with Big Time Becks, perhaps over one of the few belts Becky is yet to win.

#1. Lita could finally return to WWE and help Becky stand tall

Lita and Becky Lynch

One overlooked aspect of this hot WWE rivalry is that another superstar was initially involved. Prior to Trish Stratus returning to television, Lita had helped Becky Lynch overcome Damage CTRL when The Man was battling them three on one.

Shortly thereafter, Lita and Lynch won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. The pair, alongside a returning Stratus, then beat Damage CTRL at WrestleMania. Shortly after, however, Trish turned on both and even took Lita out backstage. The Hall of Famer hasn't been on RAW since then.

Lita could finally reappear at Payback. The former Women's Champion could either make sure Zoey Stark doesn't interfere or come out and attack Trish as a form of sweet retribution. Regardless, she may finally make sure Stratus gets her much-needed comeuppance.

