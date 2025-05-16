Major star to be revealed as the third member of The New Day after Big E? Chances analyzed

The New Day is arguably one of the most decorated groups in WWE history. They not only found success as a team, but as individuals as well. But as all good things must come to an end, Kofi and Woods embraced the dark side and kicked Big E out, ending their run as a faction. However, recent developments on RAW may have hinted that a new member could join The New Day.

On this week's RAW, Karrion Kross was spotted having a conversation with The New Day backstage. While it was happening in the background as Becky Lynch was making her way to the ring, it could have had a meaning behind it, as the Triple H-led creative team is known to drop subtle hints during shows.

It is worth remembering that Kross played an integral part in Kofi and Woods' heel turn last year. The story would come full circle if the recent interaction led to The Doomwalker joining The New Day. Kross was previously a part of The Final Testament along with AOP and Paul Ellering. However, the faction was disbanded after Kross' stablemates were released from the promotion.

Kofi and Woods may not have replaced Big E until now, but that could soon change, courtesy of The Doomwalker. The 39-year-old star has managed to generate a significant buzz for himself lately. He is reportedly one of the top merchandise sellers in the company right now. Fans are firmly behind the former NXT Champion and are waiting for him to be involved in a major storyline. Joining the current World Tag Team Champions may give Kross the spotlight that fans are asking for.

It is worth noting that the scenario mentioned above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

The New Day's first challengers may have been confirmed on RAW

After turning heel in December of last year, the duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods finally got their hands on gold at this year's WrestleMania as they defeated The War Raiders on Night 1 to win the World Tag Team Championship. Now, the events on RAW may have confirmed their first challengers.

The Creed Brothers, who defeated The War Raiders, could be set to challenge The New Day for the title. The reigning champions seem to be doing everything in their power to avoid Erik and Ivar, as they provided an assist to The Creed Brothers in defeating the former tag team champions.

Fans will have to wait and see how things unfold on RAW in the coming weeks.

