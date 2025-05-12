Major success for Karrion Kross and Joe Hendry over WWE veterans revealed

The WWE Universe often decides who gets pushed and who loses their momentum on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Karrion Kross and Joe Hendry are two examples of fans dictating certain storyline developments, as their recent stints in the spotlight and popularity boosts were organic. The gains have led to even more significant success from the fan-favorites such as John Cena and Randy Orton.

Ad

The Herald of Doomsday and The Prestigious One have enjoyed significant praise from fans and peers lately. This has translated into more WWE and TNA TV time for Hendry, including a WrestleMania 41 loss to Randy Orton. While Kross' surge has not resulted in any major wins, he's gaining more TV time and even had a cameo on The Grandest Stage of Them All, with a strong push rumored.

Kross' 'string them up' t-shirt topped the list of WWE Shop's best-selling apparel this weekend. With Sunday almost over, the 39-year-old kept the top spot, thanks to his t-shirt that was recently restocked. Hendry's World Wrestling Entertainment success also continued.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

TNA's current World Champion ranked second for his WrestleMania 41 t-shirt sales going into Backlash, and coming out, but Hendry currently has the sixth spot as the week wraps up. John Cena held the third spot on WWEShop going into his final match with Randy Orton, for his Farewell Tour St. Louis t-shirt, where Backlash was held.

Cena's STL shirt is currently ranked second behind Kross, with the Dayton shirt from Friday's SmackDown listed at fourth, indicating strong online sales after the taping. Jacob Fatu is currently ranked fifth, the spot held by The Apex Predator going into Backlash, while Orton's Viper Bite t-shirt has climbed to third.

Ad

Joe Hendry set for WWE NXT this week

Joe Hendry is gearing up for his next match at a World Wrestling Entertainment PLE. The TNA World Champion is set to defend against Trick Williams at Battleground on Sunday, May 25, in Tampa, FL.

The Global Hero will be back on NXT TV this Tuesday night in Orlando. Hendry has been announced for a Battleground contract signing with the two-time NXT Champion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Hendry debuted for NXT in a Battle Royal, but his first standard bout saw him and Trick defeat Ethan Page and Shawn Spears on July 9 of last year. Hendry, Hank & Tank were defeated by the DarkState faction last week, thanks to Williams' interference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More