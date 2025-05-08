Major updates to the official WWE roster

WWE is constantly recruiting new talent and shifting the rosters of current superstars. Now that WrestleMania Season has come and gone, talents from the developmental and main roster are looking to claim their spot or keep it. Officials have just revealed a significant update to the talent pool.

World Wrestling Entertainment's fifth annual NXT Vengeance Day aired over Valentine's Day Weekend as a build-up to Stand & Deliver V. The PLE saw the debut of DarkState. The heel faction attacked then-NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom and NXT Champion Oba Femi. The quartet was met with a mixed bag of feedback and concerning comparisons to RETRIBUTION and The Shield.

Despite the criticisms, DarkState looks set for a major push. The group was later revealed to be made up of Cutler James, Osiris Griffin, Dion Lennox, and Saquon Shugars. The company officially declared the four talents superstars today as their official profiles were added to the NXT roster. The bio for James clearly explains why DarkState invaded the WWE Universe.

"Cutler James arrived and immediately made headlines as a member of the destructive DarkState, a group hellbent on causing chaos," reads the bio.

It was previously revealed that the company made it official with El Grande Americano today. His roster update came after the WWE Speed Championship win, revealing a significant change to a recent mainstream controversy.

WWE Battleground updated lineup

World Wrestling Entertainment will present its third annual NXT Battleground PLE on Sunday, May 25, at Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL. Below is the updated lineup:

TNA World Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Trick Williams NXT Women's Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jordynne Grace NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Myles Borne

Battleground is part of the company's Memorial Day Weekend Takeover in Tampa. SNME 39 will air the day before, and RAW will air the day after, both from the same venue, the Yuengling Center.

