Big backstage news on WWE planning new version of The Shield - Reports

The Shield dominated WWE and earned its spot in the history books of pro wrestling. During a 77-month reign on the main roster, the trio of future WWE Champions went toe-to-toe with the company's best and made for numerous memorable moments. Officials are now looking to re-create that magic.

Roman Reigns joined World Wrestling Entertainment in July 2010, Seth Rollins signed that August and Dean Ambrose arrived the following April. They were called together as The Shield at Survivor Series 2012 as CM Punk's hired muscle. The rest is history, as the faction helped catapult its members into superstardom as singles competitors. Officials now aim to recreate that launching pad on the NXT brand for a group of up-and-coming Superstars.

After weeks of cryptic teasers, a mysterious quadrumvirate of NXT Superstars debuted at the recent Vengeance Day PLE. The members were revealed to be developmental talents: Cutler James, Osirisis Griffin, Dion Lennox, and Saquon Shugars. Officials are optimistic that these four developmental talents, such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), can succeed.

Sources report that WWE has a goal for the new NXT heel faction to be a remake of The Shield. It was acknowledged how the debut at Vengeance Day brought up thoughts of the RETRIBUTION failing on the main roster. It was a controversial discussion among fans that night after a Triple H endorsement, labeled "Shieldtribution" and other insults.

Vengeance Day saw James, Griffin, Lennox, and Shugars attack Axiom and Nathan Frazer after retaining the NXT Tag Team Championship over Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura. The stable took out all four superstars but did receive "Who are you?" chants from the crowd. Later on, the quartet attacked NXT Champion Oba Femi after he retained over Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in the Triple Threat main event.

It was also acknowledged how the group has received immense heat, but they're not done yet. The Shield-style four-man powerbomb is to help the new act draw crowd heat. WWE's latest stable has been dismissed on social media for the most part, but it's still early enough to turn things around creatively so that the storyline connects with fans.

New WWE NXT faction attacks veteran superstar

World Wrestling Entertainment's masked NXT faction, teased for weeks, has officially debuted. The group, which includes Cutler James, Osirisis Griffin, Dion Lennox, and Saquon Shugars, has not been named as of this writing.

On this week's NXT episode, several talents were laid out backstage, allegedly by the masked Shield-like faction. The show later closed with chaos as the four newcomers rushed out of the venue and into a getaway vehicle.

Ava was seen looking at the damaged office, where "No One Is Safe" was spray-painted on the wall and Rob Stone was laid out. This fueled rumors that Stone could be written out of NXT for a call-up.

