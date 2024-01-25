Seth Rollins says he does not regret historic WWE moment

A historic WWE moment came about when Seth Rollins turned on Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns to put an end to The Shield. This quickly ended years of dominance by the trio.

The Visionary is now the World Heavyweight Champion, Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and Ambrose is at the top of AEW. All three former members of The Shield have built strong names for themselves in the industry.

Speaking to GQ Sports, along with wife Becky Lynch, Rollins commented on one thing he does not regret when it comes to the faction.

"I do not regret breaking up The Shield, the business needed a shift & look… If you wanna make an omelette, you gotta break a few eggs," he said. [H/T WrestleOps]

The Shield's last triple tag team match came at the Final Chapter event on April 21, 2019. They teamed up to defeat Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley that night.

High hopes for WWE Superstar

LA Knight has fought back from one of WWE's most difficult gimmicks in Max Dupri, and now he is known as The Megastar, a mega-popular superstar.

Critics thought Knight would be done after his loss to Roman Reigns, but he's remained a fan-favorite and will challenge Reigns, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE World Championship at the Royal Rumble this Saturday.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Orton praised LA's work over the past few months on the blue brand. He talked about having high hopes for the former NWA star.

"Too early to tell, but I have high hopes. I would love to see him happy and able to do whatever his goals are. I would love to see him fulfill those goals as long as those don't get in my way. I'm fine with him doing his thing. I've seen so many guys come up, get hot, and then putter out. I'm not saying that's him, as a matter of fact, he's one of a kind. He's got something different. The fans, I don't think I've ever seen the fans just take to somebody they didn't really know so quickly," Orton said of Knight. [From 33:55 to 34:45]

The action this Saturday promises to be enthralling, considering all the star power expected. As usual, all action at Royal Rumble 2024 will be covered live right here at Sportskeeda.

