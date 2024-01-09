"I feel like I’m better than that" - LA Knight reveals why there were backstage concerns about his push

LA Knight has become one of WWE's most popular Superstars over a year. He has faced the top Superstars the company has to offer, but when he returned to WWE, he wasn't seen as a main event talent. In a recent interview, the Megastar revealed why that was the case.

Knight has reached the pinnacle of popularity in WWE over the past few months. He was given the nod by John Cena and teamed up with the Cenation Leader to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. He also got the chance to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel last year.

LA Knight will compete in a Fatal Four-way match at the Royal Rumble for a chance to capture the championship from Reigns yet again. With his match a few weeks away, the WWE SmackDown Superstar had a candid sitdown with Chris Van Vliet. He spoke about WWE's concerns about pushing him earlier. He stated that there was skepticism at first because many believed that he was just another flavor of the month and that WWE wanted to protect him.

“I understand the idea of wanting to protect me at some point as well. But I have the belief in myself that I could pivot and move and adapt to whatever the situation is. You don’t want to give it to him too soon but if try and not give it to him at all, come on man. I feel like I’m better than that. And I don’t mean that in a boisterous way, but I’m confident in what I do. I’m confident in my skills. And at the same time, I want to be able to fail. Because when I fail, I get back up.” (H/T SEScoops)

Is LA Knight fine after he was busted open on WWE SmackDown?

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, LA Knight faced AJ Styles and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat Match to determine the next challenger for The Tribal Chief's Undisputed Title. The match ended in no contest after The Bloodline interrupted and took out all three Superstars.

Before the show went off the air, Nick Aldis let Paul Heyman know that his Tribal Chief would defend the title in a Fatal Fourway match at the Royal Rumble. While LA Knight had secured a shot at the coveted prize yet again, he was unfortunately busted open during the match. According to a report, he was fine and had not sustained any grave injuries.